Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Gyokeres, Dowman win it late

LONDON — Premier League leaders Arsenal extended their lead atop the table as Viktor Gyokeres’ late, late goal and a clincher from Max Dowman beat Everton 2-0 at a nervous Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

This title race still has plenty of twists and turns left, but wins like this are when you start to believe it’s your season

WATCH — Full match replay

Dwight McNeil hit the post in the first half as Iliman Ndiaye also went close, as Everton created big chances throughout.

Arsenal struggled to break down the stubborn Toffees as the home fans vented their frustration and anger towards their team during several periods of the game.

But then came the big moment just before the 90th minute as a cross was missed by Jordan Pickford and the ball dropped to Viktor Gyokeres to tap into an empty net and send the home fans delirious.

Teenager Max Dowman, who was brilliant when he came on, scored a second on the counter with Pickford up for a corner to seal the win in style. With the goal he became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history.

The win momentarily put Arsenal 10 points clear of Manchester City, who have two games in-hand, as the Gunners sit on 70 points with seven games to go. Everton stay on 43 points.

Arteta rolled the dice and Arsenal get their big moment

With Dowman, Gyokeres, Eze, Saka and Martinelli all on at the same time late on, Arsenal went for it. And it paid off. This was the kind of moment and victory that means you will win the title. Arsenal looked like dropping points and their fans were restless and frustrated. Everton could have won it. But the pendulum swung in Arsenal’s favor late on. The subs made a big impact. Everyone believed. Arsenal willed themselves over the line. In this situation it doesn’t matter how you win, you just have to win. Now the pressure is on Man City. This is the type of victory which makes other teams believe that you are destined to win the league. Arsenal have never been closer to winning the title.

🙌 Absolute scenes here at Arsenal! Gyokeres and Dowman score late to secure a vital victory against Everton, and my word that was tense!



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My thoughts on #AFC’s crucial win and what it means for the title race ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lBOvcoSifm — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 14, 2026

What’s next?

Arsenal host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday. Everton host Chelsea next Saturday in the league.

Arsenal vs Everton score: 2-0

Gyokeres 89', Dowman 90+7'

Arsenal vs Everton live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright at Emirates Stadium

Dowman scores!

Wow. What a moment.

Gyokeres taps home!

Pickford misses a cross and the ball comes off Hincapie’s thigh and falls to Gyokeres who taps home.

Dowman smashes over

Good counter from Arsenal which ends in Eze teeing up Dowman but the youngster curls way over the bar. Much better passing and quality from Arsenal. Just over five minutes to go...

Arsenal’s fans are getting very annoyed

Lots of jeers from the home fans as their team keep playing it sideways and backwards. The clock is ticking down. Lots of attacking players on the pitch, but Arsenal just can’t find space to hurt Everton. Arteta has taken his jacket off for the final 10 minutes. His team have to roll their sleeves up. Who can be a hero?

Eze denied by Pickford

Dowman is buzzing around and sets up Eze. He smashes a shot on goal which is swerving all over the place. Pickford pushes it away and the offside flag goes up on the rebound.

Dowman is on

Huge cheers here as Max Dowman, the 16-year-old, is on. He hasn’t played in the Premier League since August. He is back from injury and what a moment this is for the teenager. Can he be the hero? Dowman is playing on the right with Saka moving to a central role.

Barry flicks just wide

A great free kick from Garner on the left is whipped in and Barry flicks a header towards goal but it flies wide. That was a good chance for Everton.

Not looking great for Arsenal...

With just over 15 minutes to go, Arsenal are yet to create a ‘big chance’ in this game and Everton’s xG is much higher. Really struggling for creativity today, the Gunners.

Barry is on for Beto

Beto has got through some serious work today. He had that one big chance which Raya saved well. Barry is now on to try and make the most of Arsenal taking risks late on. Barry could be very dangerous on the counter.

Eze curls just wide

So close to an opener as the ball drops to Eze and his curling effort flies just wide of Pickford’s far post.

Gyokeres and Martinelli on for Havertz and Madueke

This is your moment, Viktor Gyokeres. Time to become a real hero in the title race. 30 minutes to go. Can the big Swedish striker deliver the moment Arsenal need to break down this stubborn Everton side?

Pickford denies Saka

A header is lobbed over and finds Saka who stays onside but his low shot from a tight angle is pushed out by Pickford.

Home fans trying to get their team going

A chant is ringing out inside the Emirates as the home fans are trying to do their best to get their team going. But every time Arsenal play it backwards or don’t take a shot, plenty of Arsenal fans are grumbling.

Huge groans as a pass flies out

Arsenal’s fans are getting very impatient. A simple ball out to the left from Saka flies way out of play and the Gunners faithful aren’t happy about it. Arteta is trying to stay positive and is applauding his team.

Raya with a brilliant save to deny Beto

Everton win a corner and the ball drops to Beto at the back post. He turns and smashes a shot on target which Raya saves really well down low. McNeil had a chance there too. Arsenal really need to wake up here.

Second half is underway

We are back up and running and Arsenal’s fans are trying to generate a bit of atmosphere. But this it a tough watch so far. Everton are loving it and are looking really dangerous on the counter as Dewsbury-Hall almost gets a shot away.

Half time: Arsenal 0-0 Everton

As a lovely pinkish sunset arrives over the Emirates Stadium, some of the Arsenal fans aren’t feeling lovely right now. One was even hurling abuse at them as they came off at half time and telling them to ‘wake up’ mixed in with a few other expletives... Everton have had some big chances and Arsenal have been really sloppy. They have created some big chances themselves with Jordan Pickford coming up big in goal for Everton, but it still hasn’t been good enough from the Gunners. Big second half coming up.

Timber comes off with Mosquera on

A really worrying moment for Arsenal as Jurrien Timber is forced off with an injury as he can’t shake off that earlier knock. Mosquera is on his place at right back. The latest info on Timber is here, and Mikel Arteta will of course give a bigger update later. Full backs Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie are all on the bench, so it’s a bit strange to see Mosquera, usually a center back, come on to replace Timber.

Raya denies Dewsbury-Hall!

It is all Everton and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall runs towards goal and drills a low shot on target which Raya pushes away. The home fans are getting very nervous here. Everton’s fans in the away end are very happy with what they are seeing.

Havertz goes down very easily in the box, but no penalty kick given

Lovely pass from Eze to find Kai Havertz and he’s in the box but goes down under a shove from Michael Keane. No penalty kick. Everton lucky to get away with that.

McNeil hits the post then Ndiaye puts the rebound wide!

Everton well on top and they should be ahead. Dwight McNeil curls a superb shot towards the far top corner but it hits the post and comes straight back to Iliman Ndiaye. He can’t react quickly enough and puts the ball wide from a few yards out. It was a tough chance for Ndiaye, but he should have hit the target. Everton’s players, fans and David Moyes can’t believe they are not ahead.

McNeil denied by a superb Calafiori block

David Raya comes for the cross but can’t get there and Calafiori slips. McNeil takes a touch and smacks a shot on goal but Calafiori acrobatically blocks with his leg while he is on the floor. Great defending!

Madueke denied by Pickford

First big chance of the game as Madueke’s shot is saved well by Pickford.

🚨 Welcome to north London for Arsenal vs Everton!



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3 things to look out for in #AFC vs #EFC ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Ejt0lGXA02 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 14, 2026

Everton lineup

Pickford; Garner, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iroegbunam; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Everton are missing both James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite at the back, which is a big blow. James Garner goes to right back with Iroegbunam starting in midfield.

Arsenal lineup

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Havertz, Madueke

Big news is that Kai Havertz comes in and starts up front and it looks like Noni Madueke on the left. Saka could be playing as a No. 10 with Madueke on the right and Eze on the left. Plenty of options with that fluid lineup.

Arsenal vs Everton preview

Mikel Arteta’s side drew 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday in a tough outing in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. The Gunners have certainly been struggling with creativity in recent weeks but they’re finding a way to get the job done and set pieces and defensive solidity remain the cornerstone of their quadruple push. Arteta will be wary of rotating too much ahead of their last 16 second leg on Tuesday.

Everton are in the hunt for European qualification under David Moyes as he will set them up to hit Arsenal on the counter, and the Toffees are pretty good from set pieces too. They’ve had a lengthy break with no FA Cup action last weekend, as Everton’s last game was over 10 days ago as they eased past Burnley 2-0 at home. They are fresh and fired up to play the role of spoilers.

Arsenal team news, focus

A few injury problems have cropped up for Arsenal but their squad is still massive and can deal with it. Martin Odegaard may still be out and Mikel Merino is out for the rest of the season. Leandro Trossard is also a doubt for this game. Arteta could start Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz in attack to mix things up, while Noni Madueke was really good off the bench at Leverkusen in midweek and is pushing for a start.

Everton team news, focus

Seamus Coleman remains out, while Charly Alcaraz is working his way back from an issue. Other than that, Moyes has plenty of available options. His big decision is who starts up front with Beto and Barry splitting time throughout the season. Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have been sensational in the attacking midfield roles in recent games.

Arsenal vs Everton prediction

This is one of the toughest games left on Arsenal’s schedule and the fact Everton will be so fresh is very dangerous. Go for a draw. Arsenal 1-1 Everton.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:30pm ET Saturday (March 14)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network