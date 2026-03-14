Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say about Max Dowman, late breakthrough over Everton?

Mikel Arteta was very pleased with Arsenal after the Gunners took another step toward the Premier League title with a dramatic 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

MORE — Arsenal v Everton recap, video highlights

Viktor Gyokeres was again on the scoresheet and Max Dowman became the youngest scorer in Arsenal history when he danced 50 yards to score his first Premier League goal and salt away the win.

The Gunners took a 10-point lead over Manchester City before the latter kicked off later Saturday at West Ham with two matches-in-hand.

So what did Arteta have to say about the three points and more?

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after late breakthrough over Everton?

On the late heroics: “It was unbelievable. With all the time we invested and the effort, all of the commitment we put to the passion to this incredible game called football, to experience these moments with the crowd, the staff, the players — the joy in their eyes is special. I think this is one of our best wins. I think people will remember the time the 16-year-old kid took the ball at the halfway line and went all the way.”

What stands out the most about this win? “How much we wanted it. The desire that we all have to go and achieve what we have to achieve. We want to put everything that we have into making it happen. Hopefully day by day we can earn it.”

Handling the pressure: “You have to. That’s the condition. We have so much ability and especially so much desire to do it. The crowd kept believing in the players as well and we just had to do it.”

On Max Dowman’s incredible goal: “That’s what I see every day — a player that is not phased by the occasion, the opponent, or the game. He’s 16. He was incredible for the team, for his teammates, for his family, for all of us related to football. ... I had a gut feeling [the way] he was training the last few days. It was a moment for him.”

Can this be the game that wins the title? “One more game and that’s what we had to do. That was our duty. It was our dream to do it and that’s what we managed to do.”