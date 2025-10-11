How to watch the 2026 World Cup live: Stream link, TV channel, dates, full details

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Previews
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
GOLF-CHN-LPGA
Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul two back of Minami Katsu entering final round in Shanghai

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_orlvsphiv4_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_utavsan_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
nbc_soc_usaecu_251010.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Ecuador (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Previews
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
GOLF-CHN-LPGA
Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul two back of Minami Katsu entering final round in Shanghai

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_orlvsphiv4_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_utavsan_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
nbc_soc_usaecu_251010.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Ecuador (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch the 2026 World Cup live: Stream link, TV channel, dates, full details

  
Published October 11, 2025 09:45 AM

The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching as the largest-ever edition of the tournament takes place across Canada, Mexico and the United States of America next summer.

Buckle up. It’s going to be beautiful.

MOREWatch the 2026 World Cup live en Espanol on Peacock and Telemundo

Get ready for epic drama, huge names and incredible games, as the expanded field of 48 teams will play across three countries with the dream of winning it all in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New York City in July.

MOREWhich teams have qualified for 2026 World Cup?

Can legendary veteran Lionel Messi inspire Argentine to back-to-back titles? Will England finally win another World Cup? Can one of the host nations make a deep run and stun the world?

MORE2026 World Cup draw details – Date, time, how to watch info

Below are the full details on how you can watch every single game at the 2026 World Cup on Peacock and Telemundo, in Spanish.

How to watch 2026 World Cup live, stream links, TV channel, dates, times

Dates: June 11 to July 19, 2026
Where: 16 stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA — Details
Streaming: All 104 games available to watch on Peacock (en Espanol)
TV channel: Telemundo (92 games) and Universo (12 games)