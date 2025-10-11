How to watch the 2026 World Cup live: Stream link, TV channel, dates, full details

The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching as the largest-ever edition of the tournament takes place across Canada, Mexico and the United States of America next summer.

Buckle up. It’s going to be beautiful.

Get ready for epic drama, huge names and incredible games, as the expanded field of 48 teams will play across three countries with the dream of winning it all in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New York City in July.

Can legendary veteran Lionel Messi inspire Argentine to back-to-back titles? Will England finally win another World Cup? Can one of the host nations make a deep run and stun the world?

Below are the full details on how you can watch every single game at the 2026 World Cup on Peacock and Telemundo, in Spanish.

How to watch 2026 World Cup live, stream links, TV channel, dates, times

Dates: June 11 to July 19, 2026

Where: 16 stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA — Details

Streaming: All 104 games available to watch on Peacock (en Espanol)

TV channel: Telemundo (92 games) and Universo (12 games)