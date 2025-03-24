Qualification for the 2026 World Cup is in full flow across the globe and some nations are starting to book their spots in the tournament in North America.

MORE — Venues, stadiums for 2026 World Cup

Canada, Mexico and the United States of America have all qualified as hosts, with the expanded 48-team format opening up new opportunities to see more nations from different regions as there will be 16 more teams in the finals to enjoy.

Below is the latest info on which teams have qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

Qualified teams for the 2026 World Cup

2026 World Cup qualification pages — Schedules, results, tables