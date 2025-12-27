Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca watched from the stands as two different Chelsea teams appeared in the same match on Saturday, and the wasteful first group may make him more upset than the leaky second.

The Blues dominated Aston Villa for nearly an hour but only turned it into a single goal, then gave up control of the match and saw the visitors claim all three points at Stamford Bridge.

MORE — Chelsea v Aston Villa recap, video highlights

Maresca’s men controlled the ball and the danger for so much of the game but suddenly found themselves needing heroics from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez just to stay in the game.

And so instead of using a good performance to move within shouting distance of third-place Aston Villa, Chelsea will put fifth place in the balance against several comers over the next few days.

Enzo Maresca reaction to blown lead, poor finishing in Chelsea loss to Aston Villa

We’ll share all of Enzo Maresca’s comments as soon as he speaks from Stamford Bridge.