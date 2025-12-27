Enzo Maresca reaction to blown lead, poor finishing in Chelsea loss to Aston Villa

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys
NFL Week 17 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions, Props for Dec. 27: Texans vs Chargers, Ravens at Packers
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251227.jpg
Watkins heads Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251227.jpg
Watkins brings Aston Villa level with Chelsea
nbc_pl_schadehat_251227.jpg
Schade’s hat-trick for Brentford v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys
NFL Week 17 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions, Props for Dec. 27: Texans vs Chargers, Ravens at Packers
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251227.jpg
Watkins heads Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251227.jpg
Watkins brings Aston Villa level with Chelsea
nbc_pl_schadehat_251227.jpg
Schade’s hat-trick for Brentford v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Enzo Maresca reaction to blown lead, poor finishing in Chelsea loss to Aston Villa

  
Published December 27, 2025 02:24 PM

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca watched from the stands as two different Chelsea teams appeared in the same match on Saturday, and the wasteful first group may make him more upset than the leaky second.

The Blues dominated Aston Villa for nearly an hour but only turned it into a single goal, then gave up control of the match and saw the visitors claim all three points at Stamford Bridge.

MORE — Chelsea v Aston Villa recap, video highlights

Maresca’s men controlled the ball and the danger for so much of the game but suddenly found themselves needing heroics from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez just to stay in the game.

And so instead of using a good performance to move within shouting distance of third-place Aston Villa, Chelsea will put fifth place in the balance against several comers over the next few days.

Enzo Maresca reaction to blown lead, poor finishing in Chelsea loss to Aston Villa

We’ll share all of Enzo Maresca’s comments as soon as he speaks from Stamford Bridge.