Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa: Visitors comeback, run win streak to 11

Aston Villa ran their winning streak to 11 with a 2-1 comeback win over wasteful Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Villa move back within three points of leaders Arsenal, one behind Man City with 39 points.

Chelsea are stuck in fifth place with 29 points, ahead of Manchester United on goal differential.

What’s next?

Chelsea host Bournemouth at 2:30pm ET Tuesday, then go to Manchester City at 12:30pm Sunday, January 4.

Villa have another big test, visiting Arsenal at 3:15pm Tuesday. They’ll host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa final score: 1-2

Joao Pedro 38', Ollie Watkins 63', 84'

Chelsea vs Aston Villa live updates

Ollie Watkins goal — Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa

Off a corner, Villa have come all the way back to take the lead.

It’s the sub again, Watkins, who gets between the engaged James and Malo Gusto to head Youri Tielemans’ service over the line.

Villa make changes

Maatsen leaves for Lucas Digne and Kamara departs for Lamare Bogarde in the 83rd.

Enter Estevao

Estevao Willian makes his return to the team for Palmer in the 72nd minute.

Chelsea subs

Liam Delap, Malo Gusto, and Jamie Gittens replace Pedro, Cucurella, and Garnacho in the 69th minute.

Sanchez keeps it level

Rogers reverses a pass to meet Ian Maatsen’s run and Robert Sanchez’s had to keep a strong forearm just to limit the damage to a corner kick.

Ollie Watkins goal — Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa

The substitute makes it 1-1, and we feel like foreshadowing champions.

Morgan Rogers puts Ollie Watkins into the box. The forward’s first touch is heavy and his shot blocked by Sanchez before hitting Watkins and propel over the goal line.

Hour mark and Chelsea have left it in balance

The Blues are far superior to Villa today but just won’t cash in a second goal.

The misses are highlighted as Robert Sanchez has to charge out to deny a counterattack break from Boubacar Kamara.

Chelsea lead 1-0 into the 62nd minute.

Villa subs

Off go John McGinn, Donyell Malen, and Emi Buendia for Ollie Watkins, Jadon Sancho, and Amadou Onana in the 59th minute.

Halftime — Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa

These 45 minutes were almost exclusively Chelsea, so let’s see what Unai Emery changes at the break.

Enter Villa

Well it’s clear that the defense-first tactics were by design, as Villa are now trying to possess the ball a bit more and attack.

Joao Pedro goal — Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez loses his head on a corner kick here, as he’s so concerned with shoving Enzo Fernandez and then Joao Pedro that Reece James’ corner is set to coast into the goal.

Pedro gets a bit of his body on it and will claim the goal, but all of that defending from Villa sees their clean sheet end with user error from their keeper.

This game needs a goal

Reece James sends a bounding shot wide of the far post as Chelsea are being frustrated by Villa..

The Villans have set up in a way where they are defending the top chalk of the 18 and inviting the Blues to go side-to-side in search of a cross or low-percentage shot.

Martinez keeps it scoreless

Pedro Neto’s swept-in cross from the left is goal-bound but meets the chest of a stooping, splayed, and well-positioned Emiliano Martinez.

Villa are in just hanging in there.

0-0, 25'.

Enzo butchers chance for 1-0

Brilliant from Alejandro Garnacho after Cole Palmer’s dribble draws several defenders away from the center of the box.

Palmer finds Garnacho, who cuts back for Enzo Fernandez in all kind of space.

The Argentine sails an upper 90 hope around the far top corner.

Chelsea holding the ball early

Chelsea have come to play, as Villa have not really put a spell of possession together in the first 12 minutes.

Morgan Rogers shoves Marc Cucurella over after coming together with Benoit Badiashile. He’ll dodge a card because Cucurella exaggerated in hilarious fashion.

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, Kamara, Tielemans, McGInn, Buendia, Rogers, Malen

Chelsea vs Aston Villa preview

Seven of those wins have come in the Premier League, as Unai Emery’s Villans have surged into a three-team title race with Arsenal and Manchester City. Villa enter the weekend three points back of the former and one behind the latter, with both of the aforementioned rivals kicking off earlier Saturday.

Chelsea have slumped out of the title race since claiming status with an impressive 10-man draw with Arsenal on November 30. The Blues have won just one of four Premier League matches in December, dropping points in three away matches with a loss at Leeds and draws at Bournemouth and Newcastle.

The Blues did beat Everton at the Bridge 2-0 on December 13, and boast home wins over Barcelona and Liverpool this season, too.

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Evann Guessand (international duty - AFCON), Pau Torres (calf), Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Elliott (illness)

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction

Belief is buzzing through the Villa team right now but advanced metrics show a Chelsea side that has been superior to their visitors despite decent-length absences for Cole Palmer and some other key pieces. Put the Blues down for at least a point on Saturday. Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa.

