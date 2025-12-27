Unai Emery’s men stayed in the game long enough to seize all three points in comeback fashion, stretching their winning streak to 11 games after a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Villa were dominated early and went down 1-0 on a Joao Pedro goal, but came back to take their 16th, 17th, and 18th points from a losing position this season.

Ollie Watkins came off the bench to score both of Villa’s goals, and the visitors kept pace with first-place Arsenal and second-place Manchester City by picking up a Week 18 win.

Unai Emery reaction — Aston Villa boss speaks after comeback win runs winning streak to 11

