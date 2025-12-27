 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys
NFL Week 17 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions, Props for Dec. 27: Texans vs Chargers, Ravens at Packers
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251227.jpg
Watkins heads Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251227.jpg
Watkins brings Aston Villa level with Chelsea
nbc_pl_schadehat_251227.jpg
Schade’s hat-trick for Brentford v. Bournemouth

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys
NFL Week 17 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions, Props for Dec. 27: Texans vs Chargers, Ravens at Packers
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251227.jpg
Watkins heads Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251227.jpg
Watkins brings Aston Villa level with Chelsea
nbc_pl_schadehat_251227.jpg
Schade’s hat-trick for Brentford v. Bournemouth

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Unai Emery reaction — Aston Villa boss speaks after comeback win runs winning streak to 11

  
Published December 27, 2025 02:30 PM

Unai Emery’s men stayed in the game long enough to seize all three points in comeback fashion, stretching their winning streak to 11 games after a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

MORE — Chelsea v Aston Villa recap, video highlights

Villa were dominated early and went down 1-0 on a Joao Pedro goal, but came back to take their 16th, 17th, and 18th points from a losing position this season.

Ollie Watkins came off the bench to score both of Villa’s goals, and the visitors kept pace with first-place Arsenal and second-place Manchester City by picking up a Week 18 win.

Unai Emery reaction — Aston Villa boss speaks after comeback win runs winning streak to 11

We’ll share all of Unai Emery’s comments as soon as he speaks from Stamford Bridge.