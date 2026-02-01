 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Primer: The trade deadline is here!
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
Luis Arraez, Giants reportedly agree on one-year, $12 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_nfcp_260201.jpg
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 24
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260201.jpg
Sarr’s penalty brings Palace level with Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Transfer Deadline Day live: Stream, time, TV channel, details

  
Published February 1, 2026 12:13 PM

The January winter transfer window is about to shut and you can stay up to date with all of the final deals as they happen by watching the deadline day show live.

MORELatest list of transfers for all 20 Premier League clubs

Premier League clubs are scrambling to sign players and move players on, as plenty of deals have been left to the very last day so we can expect a mad scramble before the deadline at 2pm ET on Monday, February 2.

Will Liverpool get the extra help they need in defense? Will Chelsea add a few more players to boost their trophy push? Can Manchester United add to their squad given their upturn in form?

Below are the full details on how you can watch transfer deadline day show live, and click on the link above to stay up to date with every single day that happens.

How to watch Sky Sports’ Transfer Deadline Day live show, stream link and start time

Date/Time: Monday February 2 from 10am ET until 3pm ET
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock