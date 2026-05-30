Arne Slot to leave Liverpool, Andoni Iraola set to become new manager - Reports

The huge news from Liverpool is that Arne Slot is out as their manager, with multiple reports claiming the decision was made at an end of season review.

Fabrizio Romano and the Independent have reported that Slot is out as Liverpool manager.

It is also mentioned that Andoni Iraola, who led Bournemouth to a sixth-place finish this season, is the leading contender to take charge at Liverpool.

Iraola is set to be out of contract in the coming weeks after deciding to move on from the Cherries after a brilliant three years in charge.

Why now is the right time for Slot to move on

What Arne Slot achieved in his first season as Liverpool manager was incredible.

After so much focus was placed on how Liverpool would fare after Jurgen Klopp’s exit, Slot slotted in seamlessly (pardon the pun) and led them to a Premier League title as they won the league at a canter playing a sightly more controlled version of heavy metal football.

But things turned in a big way this season, and Liverpool just scraped fifth-place to qualify for the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah’s form tailed off dramatically after his unbelievable 2024-25, while injuries in attack and defense hampered Slot’s squad as they looked tired and defeated for most of the campaign and played a slower, lower tempo style of football.

Add in the tragedy and trauma everyone connected with Liverpool suffered last summer after the tragic death of Diogo Jota, and it was an extremely tough year since winning the title.

Slot is a good man and will always have a special place in the heart of Liverpool fans. But it was clear this was only going one way and it is better for him to move on now after delivering a title and a top five finish, as well as reaching the League Cup final and having some memorable nights in Europe.

Andoni Iraola the perfect appointment to rekindle heavy metal football

Mohamed Salah talked about it and Liverpool fans are echoing the same sentiment: they want a return to attacking, exciting football.

The appointment of Andoni Iraola would deliver that.

His intense, high-pressing style led Bournemouth to Europe for the first time ever this season and he has been linked with a host of top clubs in Europe.

But this feels like a great step for Iraola and for Liverpool to get back to what they were great at under Klopp.

Iraola is hungry to prove himself at the top of the game and his style of play should suit the majority of this Liverpool squad extremely well.