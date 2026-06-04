How to watch Brazil vs Egypt live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brazil and Egypt meet in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday in an intriguing final friendly game for both ahead of beginning their 2026 World Cup campaigns.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil beat Panama 6-2 at the Maracana on Sunday as the South American giants have a wealth of incredible attacking options to choose from. But most importantly Ancelotti has unlocked that attack while keeping the No. 6 ranked team in the world solid in midfield and defense.

Egypt beat Russia 1-0 in a friendly in Cairo last Thursday as their hopes of going on a deep run at the World Cup rely on their two star attackers: Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. They’re ranked 29th in the world but have a decent group to navigate with Belgium, New Zealand and Iran to face.

Here is everything you need for Brazil vs Egypt in Cleveland, Ohio.

How to watch Brazil vs Egypt live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 6pm ET Saturday (June 6)

Venue: Huntington Bank Field — Cleveland, Ohio

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN+

Brazil team news, focus

Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha and Raphinha all started in attack against Panama, while Rayan, Igor Thiago and Endrick all had a big impact off the bench. Surprise call-up Neymar is still recovering from injury but Ancelotti is hoping the veteran will be available to play a big part off the bench during the World Cup as Brazil face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in the group stage.

Egypt team news, focus

The Egyptians will be quietly confident they can make it through the group stage with a solid, tough defensive unit having plenty of experience playing together. They will then hope the duo of Salah and Marmoush can regain their best form to lead their push to make the latter stages of the tournament.

Brazil vs Egypt prediction

This feels like Brazil will continue the good vibes but it will be a little tougher to break down Egypt. Brazil 3-1 Egypt.