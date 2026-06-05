How to watch the Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Live stream info, schedule, preview for Sunday

Head to NBC and Peacock this Sunday, June 7, for an exciting day of MLB coverage. First, at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Nationals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an MLB Sunday Leadoff matchup on Peacock. Later, at 8:00 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. See below for additional information on how to stream both games.

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The Washington Nationals have had six straight losing seasons since winning the 2019 World Series. The organization made major changes to its front office this offseason, hiring manager Blake Butera, President of Baseball Operations Paul Toboni, and new hitting coach Matt Borgschulte, along with his two assistants, Andrew Aydt and Shawn O’Malley. The Nationals look to establish a new foundation for sustained success in 2026.

The Diamondbacks have missed the playoffs in the last two seasons and look to reach the postseason for the first time since losing the World Series to the Rangers in 2023.

Former Washington infielder Kevin Frandsen, five-time All-Star outfielder Luis Gonzalez, and reporter Caroline Pineda will join play-by-play voice Dave Flemming on this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff announce team.

How to watch the Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks:

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona When: Sunday, June 7

Sunday, June 7 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on Peacock this Sunday?

San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs - 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

MLB Sunday Leadoff is a weekly Major League Baseball showcase featuring live Sunday daytime games. It highlights marquee matchups throughout the regular season and streams primarily on Peacock, with some games also airing across NBC Sports and NBC.

MLB Sunday Night Baseball is a weekly primetime Major League Baseball showcase, featuring marquee matchups each Sunday night during the regular season. The games air on NBC and Peacock and anchor NBC Sports’ Sunday night programming lineup.

On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC and Bravo hits for whatever suits your mood.

MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

Why are some MLB games unavailable to stream on Peacock?

Due to territorial blackout restrictions, select regular season, special event, and Postseason games may be unavailable on Peacock. Television territory blackout restrictions apply regardless of whether a Club is home or away and regardless of whether a game is televised in that Club’s home television territory. For more information visit, Peacock’s Help Center.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

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