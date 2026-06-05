How to watch the San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs: Live stream info, schedule, preview for Sunday

This Sunday, June 7, features an exciting day of MLB coverage on NBC and Peacock. First, at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Nationals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an MLB Sunday Leadoff matchup. Later, at 8:00 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. See below for additional information on how to stream both games.

The Giants, under first-year MLB manager Tony Vitello, look to find stability and avoid missing the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Meanwhile, the Cubs, who ended their four-year playoff drought last season, look to build off that momentum.

Jason Benetti will call Sunday’s Giants vs Cubs game, alongside 12-year MLB pitcher Jim Deshaies and four-time All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence.

Bob Costas will host the pregame show alongside Anthony Rizzo, who will also provide “Inside the Pitch” commentary from the batter’s perspective during the game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

How to watch the San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs:

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois When: Sunday, June 7

Sunday, June 7 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on Peacock this Sunday?

Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks - 3:00 PM ET on Peacock

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

MLB Sunday Leadoff is a weekly Major League Baseball showcase featuring live Sunday daytime games. It highlights marquee matchups throughout the regular season and streams primarily on Peacock, with some games also airing across NBC Sports and NBC.

MLB Sunday Night Baseball is a weekly primetime Major League Baseball showcase, featuring marquee matchups each Sunday night during the regular season. The games air on NBC and Peacock and anchor NBC Sports’ Sunday night programming lineup.

On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC and Bravo hits for whatever suits your mood.

MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

Why are some MLB games unavailable to stream on Peacock?

Due to territorial blackout restrictions, select regular season, special event, and Postseason games may be unavailable on Peacock. Television territory blackout restrictions apply regardless of whether a Club is home or away and regardless of whether a game is televised in that Club’s home television territory. For more information visit, Peacock’s Help Center.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Is it over for the Mets, Giants this season?

Is it over for the Mets, Giants this season? CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed review two struggling National League teams and discuss if the season already is over for the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

Check out the latest MLB player news here!