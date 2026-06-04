How to watch USMNT vs Germany live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

The USMNT finish their World Cup preparations with one final friendly on Saturday, as they face Germany in Chicago.

WATCH — USMNT v Germany en Espanol

Mauricio Pochettino’s side beat Senegal 3-2 in Charlotte on Sunday in a very promising attacking display as the USMNT make a few final tweaks ahead of their 2026 World Cup campaign kicking off against Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12. Christian Pulisic was excellent against Senegal and getting the balance right in midfield and defense is now the top priority for Poch before the World Cup on home soil kicks off.

MORE — What are USMNT’s chances at 2026 World Cup?

Germany smashed Finland 4-0 on Sunday in their final game before heading to the States. Julian Nagelsmann has overseen a transition in this squad with Die Mannschaft still having plenty of experienced players in Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Leroy Sane and Joshua Kimmich, but there is also plenty of top young talent coming through.

For live updates and highlights throughout USMNT vs Germany, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch USMNT vs Germany live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Saturday (June 6)

Venue: Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: Universo

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock, en Espanol

USMNT team news, focus

We should expect to see Matt Freese start in goal, while the 3-4-2-1 system which worked so well against Senegal should stay. It will be intriguing to see if key center back Chris Richards can play any minutes after his recent injury issue as he steps up his recovery and tries to be fit for the World Cup opener against Paraguay. Haji Wright and Brenden Aaronson should also get minutes, while the battle to be the starting striker is getting very intense between Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun. The latter, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Auston Trusty are all likely to start this game.

Germany team news, focus

The attacking trio of Denis Undav, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz feasted against Finland last weekend and we can expect to see attackers Leroy Sane and Nick Woltemade to get some extra minutes in this game. Arsenal’s Kai Havertz will also join up with Germany soon after being given extra time off after his exploits with Arsenal in the Champions League final last weekend. Germany will play with a 4-2-3-1 and teenager attacker Lennart Karl is a real talent.

USMNT vs Germany prediction

This feels like Germany will have a little too much in attack for the USMNT and will get the job done off the bench. USMNT 1-2 Germany.