What are USMNT’s chances at 2026 World Cup? History favors the host nation

The USMNT has a chance to do something special this summer, something that their fans will never forget as long as they live — just as they have a similar chance every four years — only this time the stakes are raised as they chase the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

MORE — USMNT roster | World Cup rosters for all 48 teams | Top 25 players

History is on the USMNT’s side as one of the three host nations this summer (more below), and this is the moment — finally, the moment — that American fans have dreamt about for nearly a decade.

At this point, we all know that this group was dubbed “the golden generation” from an early age, as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams came through the ranks together, won trophies together, dominated bitter rivals Mexico together, and faced harsh criticism together. These three have lived a USMNT career and a half already at the age of 27, playing in a hyper-critical, hyper-online society that quickly forgets your best moments but always remembers your worst.

Pulisic struggled for form in the second half of the season (0 goals in 2026 for AC Milan), but has a long history of showing up in big moments for the national team irrespective of club form. To put everyone’s minds more at ease (and put an end to the talk), he went ahead and scored on Saturday in the USMNT’s first World Cup tune-up against Senegal. Half of the backline — left back Antonee Robinson and center back Chris Richards — are established, every-game starters for mid-table (and trophy-winning) Premier League teams. Sergiño Dest is fully healthy, just played 2,000 minutes for the second time in his career and looks to be the focal point of attack as a defensively un-burdened right winger.

In Folarin Balogun, the USMNT has a match-winner unlike any no. 9 in the program’s history. His return for country (9 goals in 26 appearances) is stellar in its own right, but the 24-year-old is fresh off a 19-goal, 4-assist season for Monaco and could be playing for a move to one of Europe’s top clubs after the World Cup. It is entirely realistic that this year’s version of James Rodriguez, El Hadji Diouf and Assamoah Gyan plays for the USMNT and, historically speaking, that spells a deep run for their team. Balogun is nearing that special place where you go into games expecting him to score, rather than hoping someone can.

MORE — USA 3-2 Senegal | USMNT game schedule

Depth in midfield is a bit of a worry, but if Adams and McKennie are healthy throughout the tournament, that’s 180 of 270 man-minutes spoken for each game. It’s risky and it could fall apart spectacularly, but the overarching vibe around the USMNT right is that there are plenty of reasons to be hopeful and excited about what this team can do — and shouldn’t that be enough to get on board and go for the ride? This is what it’s all about.

We’re predicting: After winning Group D with two wins (Paraguay, Australia) and a draw (Turkiye), the Yanks get a win in the round of 32 before running back (and avenging) the 2014 round-of-16 defeat to Belgium. One of England, Spain or Portugal likely awaits in the quarterfinals, and their depth of world-class talent is just too much in the end.

Some fun facts regarding USMNT prospects at this summer’s tournament and those of World Cup hosts of the past…

USMNT’s World Cup history

1930: 3rd place

1934: Round of 16

1938: Withdrew

1950: Group stage

1954 to 1986: Did not qualify

1990: Group stage

1994: Round of 16

1998: Group stage

2002: Quarterfinals

2006: Group stage

2010: Round of 16

2014: Round of 16

2018: Did not qualify

2022: Round of 16

2026: ???

USMNT’s odds for 2026 World Cup

To win World Cup: +6000

To reach final: +1800

To win Group D: USA (+140), Turkiye (+175), Paraguay (+400), Australia (+800)

To advance from group: USA (-750), Turkiye (-500), Paraguay (-205), Australia (-110)

Top goalscorer: Folarin Balogun (+8000), Christian Pulisic (+8000), Haji Wright (+10000), Ricardo Pepi (+10000), Gio Reyna (+25000), Brenden Aaronson (+50000)

All-time records of World Cup hosts

How will the United States, as well as Mexico and Canada, far this summer? History tells us not only that all three should get out of the group stage, especially with the new expanded field and format, but that not doing so would be a failure of epic proportions.

Winners: 6 times — Uruguay 1930, Italy 1934, England 1966, West Germany 1974, Argentina 1978, France 1998

Runners-up: 2 times — Brazil 1950, Sweden 1958

Semifinals: 3 times — Chile 1962, Italy 1990, South Korea 2002

Quarterfinals: 5 times — France 1938, Switzerland 1954, Mexico 1970 & 1986, Russia 2018

Early knockout round(s): 3 times — USA 1994, Japan 2002, Spain 1982

Out in group stage: 2 times — South Africa 2010, Qatar 2022

