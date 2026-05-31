USMNT 3-2 Senegal: Pulisic ends goal drought as Yanks overcome Mane brace in Charlotte friendly

Christian Pulisic broke out of his goal drought and the Unites States men’s national team warmed up for the World Cup with an eyebrow-raising 3-2 win over Senegal in Charlotte on Sunday.

The win will restore more luster to the Yanks after friendly losses to Portugal and Belgium on home soil. They have one friendly left — against might Germany on Saturday — before their World Cup begins on June 12 versus Paraguay.

MORE — USMNT player ratings vs Senegal

The Yanks built a two-goal first-half lead through Pulisic and Sergino Dest, with Ricardo Pepi playing a role in the build-up to both goals.

But Sadio Mane scored on either side of a halftime that saw USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino make 10 changes, and the game was 2-2 when Folarin Balogun found the eventual match-winner.

Balogun was among a pair of would-be goal scorers to see their markers taken off the board prior to the winner.

More to come...

USMNT vs Senegal final score: 3-2

Sergino Dest 7', Christian Pulisic 20', Sadio Mane 44', 55', Folarin Balogun 63'

USMNT vs Senegal live updates

So close to four (x3)

Balogun is saved, McKennie puts the rebound off the post, and Balogun sees a closr-range shot deflected off the post.

An ensuing corner lead is handled by Senegal.

Folarin Balogun goal — USMNT 3-2 Senegal

Third time is the charm in terms of bids for a third USMNT goal, as Balogun and Tillman had goals taken off the board.

Weah’s cross is partially blocked but Balogun reacts well to push the ball inside the far post from a slightly off-central position.

¡ESTADOS UNIDOS ARRIBA EN EL MARCADOR! 👏



Folarin Balogun firma de derecha y levanta la mano para ser titular en el Mundial 🫡⚽️



🇺🇸 @USMNT 3-2 Senegal 🇸🇳



📺📱 EN VIVO por @Telemundo, Peacock y Telemundo APP ➡️ https://t.co/emRSRDMNfb#USMNT #USAvsSEN #FutbolUSA pic.twitter.com/Q0yoY5mx0f — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) May 31, 2026

Sadio Mane goal — USMNT 2-2 Senegal

Big mistake from the USMNT’s Miles Robinson, who is sleeping on Senegal’s press and sends the Lions of Teranga toward Brady.

Robinson nearly recovers to clear the ball but his sliding effort hits the charging Mane’s shin and flies into the back of the goal.

¡DOBLETE DE SADIO MANÉ! ¡SE EMPATA EL PARTIDO! ⚽️⚽️



El 🔟 de Senegal empareja el encuentro tras error de Robinson en la defensa ‼️



🇺🇸 @USMNT 2-2 Senegal 🇸🇳



📺📱 EN VIVO por @Telemundo, Peacock y Telemundo APP ➡️ https://t.co/emRSRDMNfb#USMNT #USAvsSEN #FutbolUSA pic.twitter.com/GP9U1MMizT — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) May 31, 2026

Plenty more halftime subs

For the USMNT...



Folarin Balogun in for Pepi

Auston Trusty in for Tim Ream

Weston McKennie for Tyler Adams

Max Arfsten for Antonee Robinson

Malik Tillman for Christian Pulisic

Cristian Roldan for Giovanni Reyna

Joe Scally for Alex Freeman

Timothy Weah for Sergino Dest

Miles Robinson for Mark McKenzie

For Senegal



Mamadou Mbow for Abdoulaye Seck

Pape Gueye for Lamine Camara

Notable sub — Chris Brady to make USMNT debut

He’s had several call-ups prior to this window and now Chris Brady gets to see the pitch.

The 22-year-old Chicago Fire academy product gets cap No. 1.

Halftime — USMNT 2-1 Senegal

Some half for the USMNT, and this has been a good watch.

Sadio Mane goal — USMNT 2-1 Senegal

A giveaway from Antonee Robinson and away go the Lions of Teranga.

Sadio Mane’s cultured finish has some zest on it, and Matt Turner can’t get a strong enough hand to it/

Senegal back within one just before halftime.

¡RESPONDEN LOS AFRICANOS! 🔥🔥🔥



Sadio Mané marca y acorta distancias ante Estados Unidos 😎



✅ Gol 53 en 125 partidos ⚽️



🇺🇸 @USMNT 2-1 Senegal 🇸🇳



📺📱 EN VIVO por @Telemundo, Peacock y Telemundo APP ➡️ https://t.co/emRSRDMNfb#USMNT #USAvsSEN #FutbolUSA pic.twitter.com/umYLaLbiol — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) May 31, 2026

Christian Pulisic goal (video) — USMNT 2-0 Senegal

Pepi at it again, although his pass is a bit strong.

Freeman’s move to Pepi feels just as critical as Pochettino sorts his best back three.

¡APARECIÓ EL 🔟 DE ESTADOS UNIDOS! ¡¡GOLAZO DE PULISIC!! 🇺🇸



Gran asistencia de Pepi, Christian se quita al portero y marca el segundo 🔥



🇺🇸 @USMNT 2-0 Senegal 🇸🇳



📺📱 EN VIVO por @Telemundo, Peacock y Telemundo APP ➡️ https://t.co/emRSRDMNfb#USMNT #USAvsSEN #FutbolUSA pic.twitter.com/bXgsy4IBs0 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) May 31, 2026

Sergino Dest goal — USMNT 1-0 Senegal

Some play from Ricardo Pepi to chop a pass inside to a surging Christian Pulisic, who glides into the danger area and finds Sergino Dest for a very early goal!

¡DEST! ¡DEST! ¡DEST! ¡GOLAZO DE @USMNT! 👏



Extraordinaria jugada del equipo estadounidense, el defensor sube al ataque y marca el primero del encuentro 😎



📺📱 EN VIVO por @Telemundo, Peacock y Telemundo APP ➡️ https://t.co/emRSRDMNfb#USMNT #USAvsSEN #FutbolUSA pic.twitter.com/S9ozUIaE6h — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) May 31, 2026

USMNT lineup

Turner, Dest, McKenzie, Ream, Freeman, Robinson, Adams, Berhalter, Reyna, Pulisic, Pepi

Senegal lineup

diaw, Seck, Jakobs, Diatta, Sarr, B. Ndiaye, Diarra, Camara, Mane, I. Ndiaye, Jackson

USMNT vs Senegal preview

The Yanks last played in March, when Mauricio Pochettino’s men saw an unbeaten run of five games snapped unceremoniously by FIFA No. 9 Belgium (5-2) and and No. 5 Portugal (2-0). Senegal (15th) and Germany (10th) are up next and present big challenges.

MORE — USMNT roster for 2026 World Cup

To be fair, Senegal would be a top 10 team were it not for their antics during the Africa Cup of Nations Final. Pape Thiaw’s team threw a fit after Morocco were awarded a late penalty, most of them leaving the field and causing a great delay before Brahim Diaz missed the spot kick and Senegal won in extra time.

The Lions of Teranga celebrated but failed to keep their status as Champions of Africa. They were stripped of their title, and have since beaten Peru and The Gambia in March friendlies.

USMNT team news, focus

Chris Richards was a question mark for this camp but he did return to Crystal Palace’s bench for their Conference League triumph over Rayo Vallecano, though he was an unused sub.

The goalkeeper job seems to be down to Matt Turner or Matt Freese, but most of the other lineup spots feel pretty straightforward. These friendlies are about getting Christian Pulisic back amongst the goals — he’s made 21 appearances for club and country without putting the ball over the line.

Senegal team news, focus

Pape Thiaw is bringing Kalidou Koulibaly as part of his provisional World Cup squad, though he’s not going to be ready soon and remains an uncertainty for the tournament.

The Lions of Teranga have so many familiar faces including former Premier League stars Sadio Mane, Nicholas Jackson, and Edouard Mendy. Current PL players Ismaila Sarr, Mamadou Sarr, Malick Diouf, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Habib Diarra, Iliman Ndiaye, and Pape Matar Sarr are in the team.

USMNT vs Senegal prediction

These groups are together for the first times since March so chances should arrive to the sides but who will finish them? USMNT 2-2 Senegal.

How to watch USMNT vs Senegal live, stream link and start time

Kickoff time: 3:30pm ET Sunday (May 31)

Venue: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina.

TV Channel: NBC Universo

Streaming: Peacock (Espanol)