USMNT upcoming schedule — Portugal next before Senegal, Germany friendlies, 2026 World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT are in a really good spot in 2026, as they finished 2025 strongly ahead of a World Cup on home soil — now less than 100 days away.

MORE — Breaking down the USMNT’s World Cup group

Pochettino is going to test his team against the very top teams in the world. It hasn’t started well as the Yanks fell 5-2 to Belgium before a meeting with Portugal in March. They’ll then meet Senegal and Germany on the eve of the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

MORE — USMNT all-time records, active leaders

This all comes following a tremendous finish to 2025 from Pochettino and Co. A loss to South Korea sent worries through the fan base, but a win over Japan and draw with Ecuador restored hope, which snowballed from there with a win over Paraguay before the loudest positive result: a blowout of CONMEBOL World Cup side Uruguay to finish their calendar year.

MORE — Winners and losers of the 2026 World Cup draw

Below is the latest USMNT schedule, plus how to watch information and everything else you need.

How to watch USMNT

TV channels in English: HBO Max, TNT

TV channels en Español: Universo, Telemundo Deportes

Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT schedule for 2026, World Cup

Friendlies

vs Belgium — Loss 5-2 —March 28 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings | What we learned

vs Portugal — 7pm ET March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

vs Senegal opponent — 3:30pm ET May 31 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

vs Germany — 2:30pm ET June 6 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

2026 World Cup

vs Paraguay — June 12, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

vs Australia— June 19, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

vs Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkiye, or Romania — June 25, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Round of 32* — June 29-July 2

Round of 16* — July 4-6

Quarterfinals* — July 9-10

Semifinal* — July 14

World Cup Final* — July 19

*If qualified

Friendlies

International break: September 21 - October 6 (four matches)

International break: November 9-17 (two matches)

USMNT schedule for 2025

MLS-heavy January camp friendlies

vs Venezuela — Win 3-1 — January 18 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings & what we learned

vs Costa Rica — Win 3-0 — January 22 — Recap, highlights | USMNT player ratings

CONCACAF Nations League finals

Semifinal vs Panama — Loss 1-0 — March 20 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings | What we learned

3rd place game vs Canada — Loss 2-1 — March 23 — Recap, highlights | What we learned | Player ratings

Friendlies

vs Turkey — Loss 2-1 — June 7 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings

vs Switzerland — Loss 4-0 — June 10 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings

2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup

vs Trinidad and Tobago — Win 5-0 — June 15 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings

vs Saudi Arabia — Win 1-0 — June 19 — Recap, video highlights

vs Haiti — Win 2-1 — June 22 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings

Quarterfinal vs Costa Rica — Win 2-2 (4-3 pens) — June 29 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings

Semifinal vs Guatemala — Win 2-1 — July 2 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings

Final vs Mexico — Loss 2-1 — July 6 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings

Friendlies — Watch all games on Universo, Peacock en Espanol

vs South Korea — Loss 2-0 — September 6 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings

vs Japan — Win 2-0 — September 9 — Recap, video highlights | Pochettino reaction

vs Ecuador — Draw 1-1 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings

vs Australia — Win 2-1 — October 14 — Recap, video highlights

vs Paraguay — Win 2-1 — November 15 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings

vs Uruguay — Win 5-1 — November 18 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings

Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español) A pair of goals by Alejandro Zendejas and Folarin Balogun helped lift the USMNT over Japan for the team's first international friendly win since January.

USMNT in 2024

MLS-heavy January camp - Friendly

vs Slovenia — Saturday, Jan. 20 — Loss 1-0 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

Nations League semifinal

vs Jamaica — March 21 — Win 3-1 (aet) — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

Nations League Final

vs Mexico — March 24 — Win 2-0 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

Friendlies

vs Colombia — June 8 —- Loss 5-1 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs Brazil — June 12 —- Draw 1-1 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

Copa America 2024 — June 20 - July 14 in United States

vs Bolivia — June 23 — Win 2-0 — Recap & highlights

vs Panama — June 27 — Loss 2-1 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs Uruguay — July 1 — Loss 1-0 — Recap, highlights, analysis | Player ratings

Friendlies

vs Canada — Saturday, Sept. 7 — Loss 2-0 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs New Zealand — Tuesday, Sept. 10 — Draw 1-1 — Recap & highlights

vs Panama — Saturday, Oct. 12 — Won 2-0 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings | Three things

at Mexico — Tuesday, Oct. 15 — Loss 2-0 — Recap & highlights

CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals

at Jamaica — Thursday, Nov. 14 — Won 1-0 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs Jamaica — Monday, Nov. 18 — Won 4-2 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

USMNT in 2023

* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** 2022 World Cup | **** Gold Cup

vs. Serbia* -- Jan. 25, 10 pm ET -- Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights

vs. Colombia* -- Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights

at Grenada** -- March 24, 8 pm ET -- Win 7-1 | Recap & highlights + Player ratings

vs El Salvador** -- March 27, 7:30pm ET -- Win 1-0 | Recap & highlights

vs Mexico* -- April 19, 10:22pm ET -- Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights

2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals

vs Mexico ** -- June 15, 10pm ET -- Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights

vs Canada** -- June 18, 8:30pm ET -- Win 2-0 | Recap & highlights

2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19

vs Jamaica**** -- June 24, 9:30pm ET -- Drew 1-1

vs Saint Kitts and Nevis**** -- June 28, 9:30pm ET -- Win 6-0 | Recap & highlights

vs Trinidad and Tobago**** -- July 2, 7pm ET -- Win 6-0 | Recap & highlights

vs Canada**** — July 9, 7:30pm ET — Drew 2-2, won on penalty kicks 3-2 | Recap & highlights

vs Panama**** — July 12, 7:30pm ET — Drew 1-1, lost on penalty kicks 4-3 | Recap & highlights

Friendlies in September and October

vs Uzbekistan* — Sept. 9, 5:30pm ET — Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs Oman* — September 12, 8:30pm ET — Win 4-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs Germany* -- October 14, 3pm ET -- Loss 3-1 | Recap & highlights

vs Ghana* -- October 17, 8:30pm ET -- Won 4-0 | Recap & highlights

2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals

vs Trinidad and Tobago** -- November 16, 9pm ET — Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs Trinidad and Tobago** -- November 20, 7pm ET — Loss 1-2 | Recap & highlights

USMNT games in 2022

vs. Morocco* -- June 1 -- Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs. Uruguay* -- June 5 -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights

CONCACAF Nations League

vs. Grenada** -- June 10 -- Win 5-0 | Recap & highlights

at El Salvador** -- June 14 -- Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights

vs Japan* -- Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) -- Loss 2-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs Saudi Arabia* -- Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Group B

vs. Wales*** -- Nov. 21, 2 pm ET -- Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights | Analysis | Player ratings

vs. England*** -- Nov. 25, 2 pm ET -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights | Analysis | Player ratings

vs. Iran*** -- Nov. 29, 2 pm ET -- Win 1-0 | Recap, highlights, analysis | Player ratings

Last 16

vs. Netherlands*** -- Dec. 3, 10 am ET -- Loss 3-1 | Recap, analysis, highlights

USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador -- Sept. 2 -- Draw 0-0

vs. Canada -- Sept. 5 -- Draw 1-1

at Honduras -- Sept. 8 -- Win 4-1

vs. Jamaica -- Oct. 7 -- Win 1-0

at Panama -- Oct. 10 -- Loss 0-1

vs. Costa Rica -- Oct. 13 -- Win 2-1

vs. Mexico -- Nov. 12 -- Win 2-0

at Jamaica -- Nov. 16 -- Draw 1-1

vs. El Salvador -- Jan. 27 -- Win 1-0

at Canada -- Jan. 30 -- Loss 0-2

vs. Honduras -- Feb. 2 -- Win 3-0

at Mexico -- March 24 -- Draw 0-0

vs. Panama -- March 27 -- Win 5-1

at Costa Rica -- March 30 -- Loss 0-2

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings for 2022 World Cup

Canada -- 28 points - (QUALIFIED) GD +16 - automatic qualification

Mexico -- 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 - automatic qualification

USMNT -- 25 points - (QUALIFIED) GD +11 - automatic qualification

Panama -- 21 points (ELIMINATED)

Jamaica -- 14 points (ELIMINATED)

El Salvador -- 10 points (ELIMINATED)

Honduras -- 4 points (ELIMINATED)