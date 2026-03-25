USMNT upcoming schedule — Portugal next before Senegal, Germany friendlies, 2026 World Cup
Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT are in a really good spot in 2026, as they finished 2025 strongly ahead of a World Cup on home soil — now less than 100 days away.
MORE — Breaking down the USMNT’s World Cup group
Pochettino is going to test his team against the very top teams in the world. It hasn’t started well as the Yanks fell 5-2 to Belgium before a meeting with Portugal in March. They’ll then meet Senegal and Germany on the eve of the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
MORE — USMNT all-time records, active leaders
This all comes following a tremendous finish to 2025 from Pochettino and Co. A loss to South Korea sent worries through the fan base, but a win over Japan and draw with Ecuador restored hope, which snowballed from there with a win over Paraguay before the loudest positive result: a blowout of CONMEBOL World Cup side Uruguay to finish their calendar year.
MORE — Winners and losers of the 2026 World Cup draw
Below is the latest USMNT schedule, plus how to watch information and everything else you need.
How to watch USMNT
TV channels in English: HBO Max, TNT
TV channels en Español: Universo, Telemundo Deportes
Streaming en Español: Peacock
USMNT schedule for 2026, World Cup
Friendlies
vs Belgium — Loss 5-2 —March 28 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings | What we learned
vs Portugal — 7pm ET March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
vs Senegal opponent — 3:30pm ET May 31 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
vs Germany — 2:30pm ET June 6 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
2026 World Cup
vs Paraguay — June 12, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
vs Australia— June 19, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
vs Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkiye, or Romania — June 25, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Round of 32* — June 29-July 2
Round of 16* — July 4-6
Quarterfinals* — July 9-10
Semifinal* — July 14
World Cup Final* — July 19
*If qualified
Friendlies
International break: September 21 - October 6 (four matches)
International break: November 9-17 (two matches)
USMNT schedule for 2025
MLS-heavy January camp friendlies
vs Venezuela — Win 3-1 — January 18 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings & what we learned
vs Costa Rica — Win 3-0 — January 22 — Recap, highlights | USMNT player ratings
CONCACAF Nations League finals
Semifinal vs Panama — Loss 1-0 — March 20 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings | What we learned
3rd place game vs Canada — Loss 2-1 — March 23 — Recap, highlights | What we learned | Player ratings
Friendlies
vs Turkey — Loss 2-1 — June 7 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings
vs Switzerland — Loss 4-0 — June 10 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings
2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup
vs Trinidad and Tobago — Win 5-0 — June 15 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings
vs Saudi Arabia — Win 1-0 — June 19 — Recap, video highlights
vs Haiti — Win 2-1 — June 22 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings
Quarterfinal vs Costa Rica — Win 2-2 (4-3 pens) — June 29 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings
Semifinal vs Guatemala — Win 2-1 — July 2 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings
Final vs Mexico — Loss 2-1 — July 6 — Recap, highlights | Player ratings
Friendlies — Watch all games on Universo, Peacock en Espanol
vs South Korea — Loss 2-0 — September 6 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings
vs Japan — Win 2-0 — September 9 — Recap, video highlights | Pochettino reaction
vs Ecuador — Draw 1-1 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings
vs Australia — Win 2-1 — October 14 — Recap, video highlights
vs Paraguay — Win 2-1 — November 15 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings
vs Uruguay — Win 5-1 — November 18 — Recap, video highlights | Player ratings
USMNT in 2024
MLS-heavy January camp - Friendly
vs Slovenia — Saturday, Jan. 20 — Loss 1-0 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings
Nations League semifinal
vs Jamaica — March 21 — Win 3-1 (aet) — Recap & highlights | Player ratings
Nations League Final
vs Mexico — March 24 — Win 2-0 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings
Friendlies
vs Colombia — June 8 —- Loss 5-1 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings
vs Brazil — June 12 —- Draw 1-1 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings
Copa America 2024 — June 20 - July 14 in United States
vs Bolivia — June 23 — Win 2-0 — Recap & highlights
vs Panama — June 27 — Loss 2-1 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings
vs Uruguay — July 1 — Loss 1-0 — Recap, highlights, analysis | Player ratings
Friendlies
vs Canada — Saturday, Sept. 7 — Loss 2-0 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings
vs New Zealand — Tuesday, Sept. 10 — Draw 1-1 — Recap & highlights
vs Panama — Saturday, Oct. 12 — Won 2-0 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings | Three things
at Mexico — Tuesday, Oct. 15 — Loss 2-0 — Recap & highlights
CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals
at Jamaica — Thursday, Nov. 14 — Won 1-0 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings
vs Jamaica — Monday, Nov. 18 — Won 4-2 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings
USMNT in 2023
* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** 2022 World Cup | **** Gold Cup
vs. Serbia* -- Jan. 25, 10 pm ET -- Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights
vs. Colombia* -- Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights
at Grenada** -- March 24, 8 pm ET -- Win 7-1 | Recap & highlights + Player ratings
vs El Salvador** -- March 27, 7:30pm ET -- Win 1-0 | Recap & highlights
vs Mexico* -- April 19, 10:22pm ET -- Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights
2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals
vs Mexico ** -- June 15, 10pm ET -- Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights
vs Canada** -- June 18, 8:30pm ET -- Win 2-0 | Recap & highlights
2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19
vs Jamaica**** -- June 24, 9:30pm ET -- Drew 1-1
vs Saint Kitts and Nevis**** -- June 28, 9:30pm ET -- Win 6-0 | Recap & highlights
vs Trinidad and Tobago**** -- July 2, 7pm ET -- Win 6-0 | Recap & highlights
vs Canada**** — July 9, 7:30pm ET — Drew 2-2, won on penalty kicks 3-2 | Recap & highlights
vs Panama**** — July 12, 7:30pm ET — Drew 1-1, lost on penalty kicks 4-3 | Recap & highlights
Friendlies in September and October
vs Uzbekistan* — Sept. 9, 5:30pm ET — Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings
vs Oman* — September 12, 8:30pm ET — Win 4-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings
vs Germany* -- October 14, 3pm ET -- Loss 3-1 | Recap & highlights
vs Ghana* -- October 17, 8:30pm ET -- Won 4-0 | Recap & highlights
2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals
vs Trinidad and Tobago** -- November 16, 9pm ET — Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings
vs Trinidad and Tobago** -- November 20, 7pm ET — Loss 1-2 | Recap & highlights
USMNT games in 2022
vs. Morocco* -- June 1 -- Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings
vs. Uruguay* -- June 5 -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights
CONCACAF Nations League
vs. Grenada** -- June 10 -- Win 5-0 | Recap & highlights
at El Salvador** -- June 14 -- Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights
vs Japan* -- Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) -- Loss 2-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings
vs Saudi Arabia* -- Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings
USMNT at 2022 World Cup
Group B
vs. Wales*** -- Nov. 21, 2 pm ET -- Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights | Analysis | Player ratings
vs. England*** -- Nov. 25, 2 pm ET -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights | Analysis | Player ratings
vs. Iran*** -- Nov. 29, 2 pm ET -- Win 1-0 | Recap, highlights, analysis | Player ratings
Last 16
vs. Netherlands*** -- Dec. 3, 10 am ET -- Loss 3-1 | Recap, analysis, highlights
USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis
at El Salvador -- Sept. 2 -- Draw 0-0
vs. Canada -- Sept. 5 -- Draw 1-1
at Honduras -- Sept. 8 -- Win 4-1
vs. Jamaica -- Oct. 7 -- Win 1-0
at Panama -- Oct. 10 -- Loss 0-1
vs. Costa Rica -- Oct. 13 -- Win 2-1
vs. Mexico -- Nov. 12 -- Win 2-0
at Jamaica -- Nov. 16 -- Draw 1-1
vs. El Salvador -- Jan. 27 -- Win 1-0
at Canada -- Jan. 30 -- Loss 0-2
vs. Honduras -- Feb. 2 -- Win 3-0
at Mexico -- March 24 -- Draw 0-0
vs. Panama -- March 27 -- Win 5-1
at Costa Rica -- March 30 -- Loss 0-2
Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings for 2022 World Cup
Canada -- 28 points - (QUALIFIED) GD +16 - automatic qualification
Mexico -- 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 - automatic qualification
USMNT -- 25 points - (QUALIFIED) GD +11 - automatic qualification
Panama -- 21 points (ELIMINATED)
Jamaica -- 14 points (ELIMINATED)
El Salvador -- 10 points (ELIMINATED)
Honduras -- 4 points (ELIMINATED)