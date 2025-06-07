The United States men’s national team put a green but promising team on the field for Saturday’s friendly with Turkiye at Rentscher Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The Yanks scored in the first minute on a lovely finish from Jack McGlynn, but lost their way for most of the first half and hit the break down 2-1.

That was also the final score, as Mauricio Pochettino’s A-minus team had plenty of good moments but ultimately fell victim to their inexperience over 90 minutes.

Here’s how the gents shook out in Connecticut.

USMNT player ratings versus Turkiye — Who made their case to Pochettino?

Matt Freese: — Difficult to get after him for either of Turkiye’s first-half goals. The former Harvard keeper wasn’t bad in possession and made several saves to keep the game within reach of the field players.

Max Arfsten (Off 65'): 5.5 — Had a great chance to score and missed the mark with a header. Was energetic going forward but lost the ball a few times.

Chris Richards: 7.5 — It’s fun to remember that even at 25 Richards is not yet at his center back peak. Richards’ 120 touches were 45 more than anyone on Turkiye and 27 more than teammate Alex Freeman.

Miles Robinson (Off HT): 5.5 — Solid enough on the ball.

Alex Freeman: 6.5 — The 20-year-old has his moments looking like a 20 year old but nearly as many as most. Hit on 6-of-8 long passes. Only Richards touched the ball more often.

Johnny Cardoso (Off HT): 4.5 — The gaffe is in his own box was ridiculous.

Luca de la Torre: 6.5 — A couple inopportune mistakes bordering on gaffes take down an otherwise very tidy performance in the center of the park.

Diego Luna (Off 65'): 7 — Was all over the pitch with typical fire, producing an Agyemang chance with a slide tackle inside the attacking arc. His four chances created paced all players

Malik Tillman: 7.5 — It takes a lot to stand out in a game where Turkiye’s attackers had plenty of highlight reel moments, but Tillman seized the day and may well seize a spot by the end of the Gold Cup.

Jack McGlynn (Off 65'): 7.5 — Five shots on the day including his terrific opener. He’s fulfilling his early potential and begging us to reimagine his ceiling. What a player.

Patrick Agyemang (Off 74'): 6 — Physical game and good when he moved the ball. Fought it a few times, too. Memorable day as he grew up within walking distance of Rentscher Field.