How to watch USMNT vs Turkiye live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Names will be made this summer in United States men’s national team action, which starts when Mauricio Pochettino’s team meets up with European powers Turkiye in East Hartford on Saturday.

The international friendly pits the Yanks against a top-25 team for the first of two UEFA friendlies, with Switzerland coming soon, and good performances will show Pochettino a player’s potential against similar opposition in the 2026 World Cup.

The nerves will be plenty for the USMNT players, who have chances to be center stage while Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Antonee Robinson, and others are absent from the fold.

But there are still a lot of regulars here, as Tyler Adams and Johnny Cardoso keep things steady and vicious in the midfield and Chris Richards gets more time as one of the leaders at the back.

Richards returns to the team with an FA Cup on his resume, and Crystal Palace teammate Matt Turner is likely to also start for the USMNT.

How to watch USMNT vs Turkiye, stream link, start time

Kickoff: Saturday, June 7, 3:30pm ET

Location: Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: Telemundo, Universo

Stream en Espanol: Peacock

USMNT team news, focus

Who is going to seize the opportunities presented in the front four positions in the team?

Patrick Agyemang, Haji Wright, Damion Downs, and Brian White all have claims of form and will feel they can claim the center forward spot with Folarin Balogun leaving camp through injury.

Malik Tillman can show so much without Reyna, Weah, and Pulisic, and has to be thrilled at the prospect of orchestrating the attack in front of steady midfielders.

The wings are very intriguing, as we’ll learn how highly Pochettino already rates Diego Luna, and there are a bunch of talented options who could claim starting spots.

Turkiye team news, focus

The Crescent Stars essentially cruised through Nations League B, winning promotion with a decisive two-legged triumph over Hungary.

Former AC Milan and Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella is missing some familiar names for this match as Bournemouth’s Enes Unal, Brighton’s Ferdi Kadioglu, and Hoffenheim’s Ozan Kabak are out through injury and Cenk Tosun was not called into the team.

This is a squad based largely in Turkiye’s top flight, but Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler and Juventus young star Kenan Yildiz — both 20 years old — are in the fold.

Dortmund midfielder Salih Ozcan and Inter Milan hero Hakan Calhanoglu, the side’s captain, lead the way in the midfield. Man United backstop Altay Bayindir and Trabzonspor keeper Ugurcan Cakir are the keepers with experience.

This is a solid team with lots of experience. Many will know the names Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Mert Muldur, Okay Yokuslu, and Orkun Kokcu. It’s a huge test for this USMNT.

USMNT vs Turkiye prediction

Anything can happen in these friendlies once teams start making loads of subs in the second half, so it’s almost more worthwhile to predict the score after 55 minutes or so. Either way, we’ll venture chances in this one. We also expect a gritty midfield battle that sees both sides finding the ball on the perimeter. The hosts will be slight favorites to win here, but we’ll take that down a notch. USMNT 1-1 Turkiye.