Top News

TCU v Baylor
No. 17 TCU women grab top spot in Big 12 Conference after beating No. 19 West Virginia 59-50
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Butler
A.J. Staton-McCray helps Seton Hall deal Butler sixth straight loss, 63-56
Syndication: The Register Guard
Sayvia Sellers scores 17 to lead No. 25 Washington women over Oregon 51-43

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawawins_260215.jpg
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
nbc_nba_antallstarcomp_v2_260215.jpg
Highlights: Edwards delivers MVP night for Stars
nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 16, 2026 04:30 AM

It’s bottom hosting top at Molineux on Wednesday as Wolves host Arsenal in a rearranged Premier League game due to Arsenal’s involvement in the League Cup final in March.

WATCH Wolves v Arsenal

Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League table and are on nine points after Rob Edwards’ side somehow grabbed a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest last week. They also won 1-0 at Grimsby Town in the FA Cup on Sunday to reach the last 16 of that competition as they try and salvage some positives from a dire season. Wolves sit 18 points from safety in the Premier League with 12 games to go.

Arsenal drew at Brentford last Thursday to drop points in the title race and they’re now just four points ahead of Man City. They hammered Wigan 4-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday to reach the last 16 and the quadruple is well and truly on as they face City in the League Cup final at Wembley in March. But the pressure is showing and Mikel Arteta needs his side to take care of business at Wolves.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (February 18)
Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes are out through injury, while Andre could feature. Wolves made some decent January additions with Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes coming in and Wolves they will be desperate to keep picking up points and finish on at least 12 this season so they don’t equal Derby County’s record as the worst team in the Premier League history. Given their remaining fixtures, they may have to wait for the last few weeks of the season to try and get a few more points on the board.

Arsenal team news, focus

Arteta is bemoaning injuries starting to pile up again with Martin Odegaard going down, plus Riccardo Calafiori injured in the warm up ahead of the FA Cup win against Wigan on Sunday and Ben White coming off during that game. Mikel Merino is out, while Kai Havertz has also suffered another setback. Arteta tried Saka and Eze in a more central role at the weekend and they could be something we see more of in the final months of the season as Noni Madueke continues to dazzle on the right wing.

Wolves vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like it will be tighter than most people expect, but Arsenal will just about get the job done. Wolves 1-2 Arsenal.