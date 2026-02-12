Brentford 1-1 Arsenal: Title race now just four points after thrilling draw

Premier League leaders Arsenal saw their lead in the title race reduced to four points on Thursday, when they were lucky to escape west London with a draw and a point after Brentford bullied the bullies in a breathtaking finish.

Noni Madueke put Arsenal ahead with a looping header in the 61st minute, but it only seemed to ignite Brentford and force them out of their shell, and that quickly became a real problem for the Gunners. Keane Lewis-Potter equalized off a long throw in the 71st, at which point the game descended into madness until the final whistle. Brentford threatened repeatedly from set plays and wide-open counter-attacks as Arsenal pushed for a second goal, but neither had the requisite finishing touch (or any gas left in the tank) by the time they got themselves in front of goal.

Arsenal (57 points) lead Manchester City by four points with 12 games left to play. The two sides are set to meet on April 18 (and March 22, for the League Cup final). Brentford (40 points) remain 7th as they chase European qualification for the first time in club history.

Brentford vs Arsenal final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Noni Madueke (61'), Keane Lewis-Potter (71')

Brentford starting XI

Kelleher - Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry - Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen - Lewis-Potter, Ouattara, Thiago

Arsenal starting XI

Raya - Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie - Zubimendi, Rice, Eze - Madueke, Trossard, Gyokeres

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

The Gunners saw their table lead shrink to three points over Man City and six over Aston Villa after Wednesday’s Week 26 action and will have to restore their lead without Bukayo Saka and perhaps without Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard.

Brentford are three points behind Liverpool for sixth and five behind fifth-place Chelsea but are also cognizant of the benefit of putting four teams a bit further behind them. Everton and Bournemouth are two points back of seventh-place Brentford, while Newcastle and Sunderland are three behind the Bees. Keith Andrews’ Brentford have rebounded in impressive fashion after twin 2-0 losses in Weeks 22 and 23, winning away to Villa and Newcastle. They are 6W-2D-2L since the middle of December and have been excellent at home all season, losing just twice and boasting a +11 goal differential at the Gtech.

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Reiss Nelson (loan - unable to face parent club), Kevin Schade (suspension), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Mikel Merino (ankle), Bukayo Saka (groin), Max Dowman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (knock), Leandro Trossard (muscular)

Brentford vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal have an opportunity make a big statement by producing a multi-goal, comfortable-enough win at Brentford, a good team who has thrived by keeping danger away from their box. It feels within the realm of possibility given their depth advantage over a Brentford side coming off a pair of tough but victorious away days, but we’re believing in the Bees enough to say this won’t be a walk in the park. Brentford 1-2 Arsenal.