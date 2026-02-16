 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Butler at UConn
Geno Auriemma ties Tara VanDerveer for most AP Top 25 appearances as UConn stays No. 1
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Jo Shimoda hoody.JPG
Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Michigan
Michigan rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 men’s hoops poll for 1st time since January 2013

Top Clips

nbc_roto_travishunter_260216.jpg
Keep fantasy expectations ‘in check’ with Hunter
nbc_bte_bestrecord_260216.jpg
Cavs capable of going on post-All-Star break run
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_260216.jpg
Braves RHP Schwellenbach to begin season on IL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Haji Wright hat trick: USMNT forward leads huge Coventry City win over Middlesbrough (video)

  
Published February 16, 2026 04:57 PM

American forward Haji Wright showed up big when Coventry City needed him, ringing up a hat trick to put the Sky Blues back above Middlesbrough after a 3-1 win at Coventry Building Society Arena on Monday.

Coventry had been flying toward promotion to the Premier League but Boro overtook them on the table as a result of a three-match winless run in the Championship.

MORE — Premier League promotion race — Latest table

Wright had not scored in those games — losses to Norwich and QPR plus a draw with Oxford United — but he dialed up his 11th, 12th, and 13th goals of the Championship season on Monday to halt Coventry’s skid.

The 27-year-old USMNT center forward redirected a cross to open the scoring then defied the keeper with a clever finish in the 55th minute before rounding out his hat trick from the spot.

Boro had won six-straight division matches to climb atop the table, but Frank Lampard’s men are now a point clear of their rivals. The silver lining for now second-place Boro is they remain five points clear of third-place Middlesbrough with a superior points-per-game over fourth-place Ipswich Town and fifth-place Hull City.

The top two teams in every Championship season secure automatic promotion to the Premier League while the third-, fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-place teams go to the playoffs.

Haji Wright hat trick video for Coventry City