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Orlando among cities to host 2028 Olympic Q-Series

  
Published May 7, 2026 10:52 AM

The 2028 Olympic Q-Series, a four-stop set of LA28 qualifying competitions including six sports, will take place in Tokyo (May 4-7, 2028), Shanghai (May 11-14), Montreal (Jun 1-4) and Orlando (June 8-11).

The last stop in Orlando will take place one month before the start of the LA28 Games.

The six sports to be contested across the sites are 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, BMX freestyle, climbing, flag football and skateboarding.

The specific sport program for each stop will be announced at a later date.

In 2024, the Olympic qualifying series debuted with two stops — in Shanghai and Budapest — and four sports — BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding, and sport climbing.

Orlando hosted the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, plus preliminary soccer matches for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

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LA28 Olympics schedule: daily competition times for all events
The LA28 Games will be the largest Olympics ever with 351 medal events.