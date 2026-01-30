Europa League knockout phase, playoff schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are on the hunt for long-sought silverware as the Europa League is down to its final 24 teams.
MORE — UEFA Champions League knockout round schedule
Sean Dyche’s Forest will have to navigate a tricky playoff tie with Turkish powers Fenerbahce, while Unai Emery’s Villa lie in wait for one of four possible Round of 16 opponents.
USMNT defender Auston Trusty and Celtic also have a tough playoff draw with Bundesliga side Stuttgart, while fellow American abroad Tanner Tessmann and Lyon earned a bye into the Round of 16.
It’s all part of a journey that will conclude May 20 in Turkiye for two teams seeking the UEFA Cup.
Full UEFA Champions League knockout phase fixtures & results
Europa League knockout phase playoff round
First legs — February 19
Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ferencvaros
Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzen
GNK Dinamo vs Genk
PAOK vs Celta Vigo
Celtic vs Stuttgart
Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest
SK Brann vs Bologna
Lille vs Red Star Belgrade
Second legs February 26
Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets Razgrad
Viktoria Plzen vs Panathinaikos
Genk vs GNK Dinamo
Celta Vigo vs PAOK
Stuttgart vs Celtic
Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce
Bologna vs SK Brann
Red Star Belgrade vs Lille
Europa League Round of 16 potential opponents
First legs will be Match 12, and second legs March 19
AS Roma vs Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, Brann or Bologna
Aston Villa vs PAOK, Celta Vigo, Red Star Belgrade or Lille
Braga vs Ferencvaros, Stuttgart, Ludogorets Razgrad or Celtic
Freiburg vs Genk, Dinamo Zagreb, Brann or Bologna
Lyon vs Celta Vigo, Red Star Belgrade, PAOK or Lille
Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce, Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos or Viktoria Plzen
Porto vs Ludogorets Razgrad, Ferencvaros, Stuttgart or Celtic
Real Betis vs Panathinaikos, Fenerbahce, Nottingham Forest or Viktoria Plzen
Europa League quarterfinal schedule — April 9 and 16
TBD
Europa League semifinal schedule — April 30 and May 7
TBD