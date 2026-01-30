 Skip navigation
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson lead the way
Horse Racing: Florida Derby
How to watch the Holy Bull Stakes 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info and more
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson lead the way
Horse Racing: Florida Derby
How to watch the Holy Bull Stakes 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info and more
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Europa League knockout phase, playoff schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details

  
Published January 30, 2026 08:45 AM

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are on the hunt for long-sought silverware as the Europa League is down to its final 24 teams.

MORE — UEFA Champions League knockout round schedule

Sean Dyche’s Forest will have to navigate a tricky playoff tie with Turkish powers Fenerbahce, while Unai Emery’s Villa lie in wait for one of four possible Round of 16 opponents.

USMNT defender Auston Trusty and Celtic also have a tough playoff draw with Bundesliga side Stuttgart, while fellow American abroad Tanner Tessmann and Lyon earned a bye into the Round of 16.

It’s all part of a journey that will conclude May 20 in Turkiye for two teams seeking the UEFA Cup.

Full UEFA Champions League knockout phase fixtures & results

Europa League knockout phase playoff round

First legs — February 19

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ferencvaros

Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzen
GNK Dinamo vs Genk
PAOK vs Celta Vigo
Celtic vs Stuttgart
Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest
SK Brann vs Bologna
Lille vs Red Star Belgrade

Second legs February 26

Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets Razgrad

Viktoria Plzen vs Panathinaikos
Genk vs GNK Dinamo
Celta Vigo vs PAOK
Stuttgart vs Celtic
Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce
Bologna vs SK Brann
Red Star Belgrade vs Lille

Europa League Round of 16 potential opponents

First legs will be Match 12, and second legs March 19

AS Roma vs Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, Brann or Bologna

Aston Villa vs PAOK, Celta Vigo, Red Star Belgrade or Lille

Braga vs Ferencvaros, Stuttgart, Ludogorets Razgrad or Celtic

Freiburg vs Genk, Dinamo Zagreb, Brann or Bologna

Lyon vs Celta Vigo, Red Star Belgrade, PAOK or Lille

Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce, Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos or Viktoria Plzen

Porto vs Ludogorets Razgrad, Ferencvaros, Stuttgart or Celtic

Real Betis vs Panathinaikos, Fenerbahce, Nottingham Forest or Viktoria Plzen

Europa League quarterfinal schedule — April 9 and 16

TBD

Europa League semifinal schedule — April 30 and May 7

TBD

Europa League Final —May 20 in Istanbul, Turkiye