Europa League knockout phase, playoff schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are on the hunt for long-sought silverware as the Europa League is down to its final 24 teams.

Sean Dyche’s Forest will have to navigate a tricky playoff tie with Turkish powers Fenerbahce, while Unai Emery’s Villa lie in wait for one of four possible Round of 16 opponents.

USMNT defender Auston Trusty and Celtic also have a tough playoff draw with Bundesliga side Stuttgart, while fellow American abroad Tanner Tessmann and Lyon earned a bye into the Round of 16.

It’s all part of a journey that will conclude May 20 in Turkiye for two teams seeking the UEFA Cup.

Europa League knockout phase playoff round

First legs — February 19

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ferencvaros

Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzen

GNK Dinamo vs Genk

PAOK vs Celta Vigo

Celtic vs Stuttgart

Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest

SK Brann vs Bologna

Lille vs Red Star Belgrade

Second legs February 26

Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets Razgrad

Viktoria Plzen vs Panathinaikos

Genk vs GNK Dinamo

Celta Vigo vs PAOK

Stuttgart vs Celtic

Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce

Bologna vs SK Brann

Red Star Belgrade vs Lille

Europa League Round of 16 potential opponents

First legs will be Match 12, and second legs March 19

AS Roma vs Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, Brann or Bologna

Aston Villa vs PAOK, Celta Vigo, Red Star Belgrade or Lille

Braga vs Ferencvaros, Stuttgart, Ludogorets Razgrad or Celtic

Freiburg vs Genk, Dinamo Zagreb, Brann or Bologna

Lyon vs Celta Vigo, Red Star Belgrade, PAOK or Lille

Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce, Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos or Viktoria Plzen

Porto vs Ludogorets Razgrad, Ferencvaros, Stuttgart or Celtic

Real Betis vs Panathinaikos, Fenerbahce, Nottingham Forest or Viktoria Plzen

Europa League quarterfinal schedule — April 9 and 16

TBD

Europa League semifinal schedule — April 30 and May 7

TBD

Europa League Final —May 20 in Istanbul, Turkiye