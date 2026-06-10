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How to watch USMNT vs Paraguay live: World Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published June 10, 2026 11:26 AM

The United States men’s national team hits Inglewood for their 2026 World Cup opener — a Group D match against Paraguay on Friday.

MORE — USMNT predicted lineup vs Paraguay

The two sides met late last year and the Yanks delivered a 2-1 friendly win with Giovanni Reyna as a star of the show.

WATCH USMNT v Paraguay

The stakes are much higher here, with the Yanks hoping to get a nice, long host nation run while La Albirroja play their first World Cup game since a quarterfinal run in 2010.

Paraguay are in their eighth World Cup while the U.S. enter their 11th and second as hosts.

How to watch USMNT vs Paraguay live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9pm ET Friday (June 12)
Venue: Los Angeles Stadium — Inglewood
TV Channel: Telemundo/Universo
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock, en Espanol

USMNT team news, focus

The U.S. have difference makers at each level above goal but there’s a looming question at goalkeeper. Mauricio Pochettino’s back three will hope to limit the chances that reach Matt Freese or Matt Turner. Christian Pulisic headlines a deep and talented group of attackers who have a chance to score multiple goals any time they hit the pitch.

Paraguay team news, focus

The midfield is a huge part of Paraguay’s hopes, as Miguel Almiron, Diego Gomez, and Kaku will look feed Julio Enciso, Antonio Sanabria, and friends. There’s experience at the back but Paraguay also have questions in goal. Can Omar Alderete of Sunderland and friends keep shots from reaching 38-year-old Gatito Fernandez?

USMNT vs Paraguay prediction

The World Cup atmosphere always raises intensity and Paraguay will be a stiffer test this time around, but the Yanks firepower should be enough provided they finish their chances. USMNT 2-1 Paraguay.