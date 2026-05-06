PSG vs Arsenal: When & where is the UEFA Champions League final?

And then there were two teams left in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League after the semifinals wrapped up on Wednesday, with Arsenal and PSG earning the right to play for the most prestigious trophy in club football.

MORE — Bayern 1-1 (5-6 agg.) PSG | Arsenal 1-0 (2-1 agg.) Atletico Madrid

When, and where, is the 2025-26 Champions League final?

This year’s final will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30 at 12 pm ET. Puskas Arena, opened in 2019, is the national stadium of Hungary and has never hosted a Champions League final, but was the site of the 2023 UEFA Europa League final (won by Sevilla, over Roma, in a penalty shootout). The 65,000-seat stadium also hosted four games during EURO 2020, when the tournament was played in 11 different countries for the first time ever.

When was the last time Arsenal were in the Champions League final?

Arsenal have only reached the final of the Champions League (or the former European Cup) once in their history, in 2006. The Gunners — led by the likes of Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, Sol Campbell and Freddie Ljungberg — were beaten 2-1 by Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto’o, Carles Puyol and Andres Iniesta and the rest of the last pre-Lionel Messi side from Barcelona (an 18-year-old Messi had already broken into the first team but was unavailable for the final due to injury).

Who was the last club to win back-to-back Champions Leagues/European Cups?

Real Madrid were the last ones to do it, but they went one better and lifted the Champions League trophy three straight seasons, in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Before them, it was AC Milan in 1989 and 1990. PSG can join Real Madrid as the only sides to defend their title in the Champions League era.

What are the odds for PSG vs Arsenal?

PSG (-145) | Arsenal (+120)