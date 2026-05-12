How to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City must win out, beginning with Wednesday’s game in hand against Crystal Palace (3 pm ET), and hope that Arsenal drop points in one of their last two games to have a chance at winning this season’s Premier League title.

WATCH — Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola’s side has drawn or lost 13 of their 35 PL games this season, including five of six during a particularly rough patch which began on New Year’s Day, and that might just prove to be one too many to overcome. Man City looked like world beaters in their 3-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday, but that came on the heels of a near-capitulation against Everton the week before, when they conceded three goals in 13 minutes and gave the upper hand back to the Gunners — perhaps for the final time.

Crystal Palace’s focus might be elsewhere at the moment, though, as they prepare to Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in the Europa Conference League final on May 27. After winning zero major trophies in their first 119 years, the Eagles are 90 minutes away from winning two in 12 months after beating — you guessed it — Manchester City in last season’s FA Cup final. Doing so after losing Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi before and during the last two seasons, makes the achievement all the more astonishing for manager Oliver Glasner’s side. Guehi, of course, now plays for Man City after moving for $27 million in January with only six months left on his contract.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Wednesday (May 13)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Man City team news, focus

OUT: Josko Gvardiol (leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodri (undisclosed), Abdukodir Khusanov (knock)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Evann Guessand (knee), Borna Sosa (undisclosed)

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace prediction

Strange to say it, but City have been out of Europe for nearly two months now, so they will be the fresher and better rested side at this point. If they bring the same energy to winning duels as they did against Brentford, this could be a walk in the park. Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace.