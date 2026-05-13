Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live updates: Citizens need three points to keep pace in title race

The Premier League title could move miles closer to the finish line on Wednesday (3 pm ET), if Manchester City don’t make the most of their game in hand and beat Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium.

MORE — How to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola’s side trails PL leaders Arsenal by five points, finally set to be level on games played with the Gunners but minimum two points behind for the trophy (with only two games left to play). Golden Boot leader Erling Haaland (26 goals), who has scored in each of his last four PL appearances, is not in the starting lineup but is available off the bench.

Crystal Palace are comfortably clear of the relegation fight and have their own trophy opportunity on the horizon. The Eagles will face Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League final on May 27.

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