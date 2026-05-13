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Supercross names Garrett Marchbanks (450s), Caden Dudney (250s) Rookies of the Year
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NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs
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Looking ahead to Big Ten spring meetings
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What is the future of Notre Dame-USC rivalry?

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Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live updates: Citizens need three points to keep pace in title race

The Premier League title could move miles closer to the finish line on Wednesday (3 pm ET), if Manchester City don’t make the most of their game in hand and beat Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
City get job done, stay within distance of Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Manchester City's hard-fought 3-0 win against Brentford to give Pep Guardiola's side hope in the title race.

The Premier League title could move miles closer to the finish line on Wednesday (3 pm ET), if Manchester City don’t make the most of their game in hand and beat Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium.

MOREHow to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola’s side trails PL leaders Arsenal by five points, finally set to be level on games played with the Gunners but minimum two points behind for the trophy (with only two games left to play). Golden Boot leader Erling Haaland (26 goals), who has scored in each of his last four PL appearances, is not in the starting lineup but is available off the bench.

Crystal Palace are comfortably clear of the relegation fight and have their own trophy opportunity on the horizon. The Eagles will face Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League final on May 27.

Below are live updates on Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, with everything you need.

Updates
Crystal Palace starting XI
By
Andy Edwards
  

Henderson - Richards, Lacroix, Canvot - Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell - Johnson, Pino, Mateta
Manchester City starting XI
By
Andy Edwards
  

Donnarumma - Khusanov, Guehi, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri - Nunes, Silva, Foden - Semenyo, Savinho, Marmoush