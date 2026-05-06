Bayern Munich vs PSG LIVE: Champions League updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

If leg no. 2 comes close to resembling the first, then Bayern Munich vs PSG might just go down as the greatest UEFA Champions League tie of all time — with a place in the 2025-26 final on the line, no less.

MORE — Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

For live updates and highlights throughout Bayern Munich vs PSG, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Bayern Munich vs PSG live updates - by Andy Edwards

Bayern Munich vs PSG live score: 0-1 (4-6 agg.)

Goalscorers: Ousmane Dembele (3')

GOAL! Bayern 0-1 (4-6 agg.) PSG: Here we go again! Dembele smashes the opener (3')

PICKING UP RIGHT WHERE WE LEFT OFF 😤🔥



Ousmane Dembélé fires PSG in to the lead after just 2 minutes and 20 seconds 💥 pic.twitter.com/orFfaDK5ZM — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 6, 2026

Bayern Munich starting XI

Neuer - Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer - Kimmich, Pavlovic, Musiala - Olise, Diaz, Kane

PSG starting XI

Safonov - Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes - Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz - Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Wednesday (May 6)

Venue: Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

They looked like the two best teams on the planet, the only ones capable of competing with each other, as they traded goals in a game that finished 5-4 in favor of the Parisian hosts. Now, they head back to Bavaria to settle the score and see who will face either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid in Budapest, Hungary on May 30.

After the first leg, Bayern boss Vincent Kompany was quizzed over his side’s perceived lack of defensive structure. “What do you want? I think you’ve seen a lot of good, intense defending today,” he rebuffed. “It’s just the margins are so, so small, and you only have two ways. The first one is to go full [attack]; the second one is to retreat fully. The in-between doesn’t work against [PSG’s] level of player, and it doesn’t work against our level of player.” Asked what Bayern’s approach will be in the second leg: “More. Even more.”

Why yes, Vincent, we will gladly have some more of that.

Bayern Munich team news, focus

OUT: Serge Gnabry (thigh), David Santos (thigh)

PSG team news, focus

OUT: Achraf Hakimi (thigh), Lucas Chevalier (thigh)

Bayern Munich vs PSG prediction

There isn’t much to separate these sides as far as the starting XIs are concerned, but PSG’s incredible depth of (attacking) talent has to make them favorites against all comers. If you manage to do a job on them for 60 minutes, congratulations, but here come Bradley Barcola, Fabian Ruiz and even Goncalo Ramos off the bench with fresh legs and new ideas. Bayern Munich 2-2 PSG (PSG win 7-6 on aggregate).