Telemundo announce huge names joining their 2026 World Cup coverage

With just 30 days to go until the 2026 men’s World Cup, Telemundo have announced that several star names will be joining their coverage of the tournament.

MORE — Full 2026 World Cup schedule, dates, times

Telemundo will air every single 2026 World Cup game in Spanish in the USA, with games available to watch across Universo, Telemundo Deportes and Peacock.

MORE — Excitement builds for 2026 World Cup on Telemundo

In a statement released by Telemundo, they confirmed that the following former players will join their studio team and be analysts for the 2026 World Cup:



Gabriel Batistuta

Jozy Altidore

Maxi Rodriguez

Nuno Gomes

Carlos Pavon

They will join the following legendary figures who will also be present across Telemundo’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup:

