Telemundo announce huge names joining their 2026 World Cup coverage
Published May 11, 2026 11:55 AM
With just 30 days to go until the 2026 men’s World Cup, Telemundo have announced that several star names will be joining their coverage of the tournament.
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Telemundo will air every single 2026 World Cup game in Spanish in the USA, with games available to watch across Universo, Telemundo Deportes and Peacock.
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In a statement released by Telemundo, they confirmed that the following former players will join their studio team and be analysts for the 2026 World Cup:
- Gabriel Batistuta
- Jozy Altidore
- Maxi Rodriguez
- Nuno Gomes
- Carlos Pavon
They will join the following legendary figures who will also be present across Telemundo’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup:
- Andres Guardado
- Jorge Valdano
- Carlos Salcido
- Guti
- Alejandro Bedoya
- Ivan Ramiro Cordoba
- Ivan Zamorano
- Diego Lugano
- Jose Pekerman
- Antonio Valencia
- Julio CesarDely Valde