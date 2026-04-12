Excitement builds for 2026 World Cup coverage on Telemundo, Peacock as new details revealed

With just 60 days to go until the 2026 men’s World Cup kicks off, NBC Universal continue to make big announcements as you can watch all 104 games live in Spanish this summer across Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

MORE — How to watch all 104 World Cup games live in Spanish

It is going to be one heck of a party across Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.

As the countdown clock continues to tick down to the opening game on June 11, 2026, Telemundo have announced plenty of new initiatives, with details on how to watch the World Cup in full in the link above.

How to watch the 2026 World Cup on Telemundo, Universo & Peacock

Telemundo will broadcast 700 hours of World Cup programming from June 11 to July 19, 2026 — the most ever for a Spanish-language presentation of the tournament in the United States — including all 104 matches live, with 92 airing free over-the-air on Telemundo and 12 on Universo, marking the most FIFA World Cup matches ever aired on a U.S. broadcast network, regardless of language.

Every match will stream live on Peacock (Premium and Premium Plus subscribers) and the Telemundo App. Telemundo’s production will be live on-site at all 104 games, ensuring unmatched access, authenticity and real-time storytelling from stadiums across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Complementary Programming on Telemundo, Universo & Peacock

Hoy en el Mundial – the daily kickoff show previewing the day’s action with breaking news, trending storylines, features on host cities and fans, and in-depth coverage setting the stage for the matches ahead.

– the daily kickoff show previewing the day’s action with breaking news, trending storylines, features on host cities and fans, and in-depth coverage setting the stage for the matches ahead. Vive el Mundial – connecting viewers with on-site talent and experts building excitement from stadiums across North America while spotlighting player and coach profiles.

– connecting viewers with on-site talent and experts building excitement from stadiums across North America while spotlighting player and coach profiles. La Previa – from inside stadiums, Telemundo Deportes’ official pregame coverage with hosts, experts, FIFA legends and reporters delivering insights from every key location, including team dressing rooms, walk-out tunnels and player warmups.

– from inside stadiums, Telemundo Deportes’ official pregame coverage with hosts, experts, FIFA legends and reporters delivering insights from every key location, including team dressing rooms, walk-out tunnels and player warmups. El Mundial Ahora – brings the final countdown to kickoff, with commentators joining the team to analyze matchups and lineups as players take the pitch, national anthems resound, and the opening whistle signals the start of play.

– brings the final countdown to kickoff, with commentators joining the team to analyze matchups and lineups as players take the pitch, national anthems resound, and the opening whistle signals the start of play. El Medio Tiempo – provides expert breakdowns, highlights and tactical halftime analysis before the second half resumes.

– provides expert breakdowns, highlights and tactical halftime analysis before the second half resumes. Pasión Mundial – serves as the bridge across the day’s schedule, functioning as both an extended post-match show and a comprehensive preview of the upcoming matchup.

– serves as the bridge across the day’s schedule, functioning as both an extended post-match show and a comprehensive preview of the upcoming matchup. Todo el Mundial – nightly recap of the most important, talked about and viral moments of the day, offering expert analysis and a look ahead to upcoming fixtures.

– nightly recap of the most important, talked about and viral moments of the day, offering expert analysis and a look ahead to upcoming fixtures. El Pelotazo – America’s #1 nightly Spanish-language sports show expands to a full hour during the tournament, delivering in-depth coverage with its distinctive talent, energy and voice.

– America’s #1 nightly Spanish-language sports show expands to a full hour during the tournament, delivering in-depth coverage with its distinctive talent, energy and voice. Watch on @TelemundoDeportes social accounts like TikTok YouTube X

El Mundial After Dark – provides a nightly social-first recap across all Telemundo Deportes platforms, featuring soccer influencers reacting to the day’s most viral and impactful moments on and off the pitch, blending highlights, opinion, pop culture and trending conversations.

– provides a nightly social-first recap across all Telemundo Deportes platforms, featuring soccer influencers reacting to the day’s most viral and impactful moments on and off the pitch, blending highlights, opinion, pop culture and trending conversations. The World Cup Match Watch Party – offers daily live match companion streams with influencers, narrators and special guests delivering raw, authentic reactions in real time.

Telemundo announce campaigns to promote togetherness of 2026 World Cup

Telemundo’s ‘La Barra Lo Pide’ (The bar asks for it) campaign involves Owen Wilson and Luis Omar Tapia, and is all about the energy and excitement of fans coming together to watch the action.

⚽ A 60 días de la Copa Mundial de la @FIFA 2026™, en @Telemundo seguimos la cuenta regresiva hacia un torneo que marcará un antes y un después para el fútbol en Estados Unidos.



Con la participación de Owen Wilson y la voz de @LuisOmarTapia, esta nueva fase de nuestra campaña… pic.twitter.com/NqGIVEQXZX — Telemundo Public Relations (@TLMDPR) April 10, 2026

And there is also the ‘And you, who are you going to watch it with?’ campaign as NBC Universal “invites fans to experience this historic moment together with family, friends and loved ones, elevating and celebrating the unifying power of football.”

The official song of Telemundo’s 2026 World Cup coverage ‘Somos Mas’ (We are more) has been released with major Latin music stars Carlos Vives, Emilia, Wisin and Xavi all involved in the project. Telemundo says the song “aims to capture the passion, diversity, and energy that soccer evokes globally.”

Below are a few videos to get you fired up for the 2026 World Cup this summer.

El momento más esperado del mundo está cada vez más cerca 🌎⚽🔥: Faltan 60 días… ⏳



La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026™️, a partir del 11 de junio por @Telemundo y Peacock#MundialTelemundo #Somos26 #FIFAWC pic.twitter.com/TXyzovCNXE — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 12, 2026

⚽️ La cuenta regresiva: 60 días



El evento más grande del fútbol está por comenzar. Y la emoción de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA™️ se vive en ESPAÑOL, a partir del 11 de junio por @Telemundo y Peacock.#MundialTelemundo #Somos26 #FIFAWC pic.twitter.com/gd05EGyeUg — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 10, 2026