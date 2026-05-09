How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds United on Monday in a massive game for the hosts in their scrap against relegation.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds

Roberto De Zerbi has led Spurs to back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since August to reignite their hopes of staying in the Premier League. They won 2-1 at a rotated Aston Villa last weekend to give themselves huge belief they can stay in the top-flight as they go head-to-head with London rivals West Ham to stay out of the bottom three in the final weeks of the season. Can Spurs make the most of this big opportunity?

Leeds sit six points above Spurs heading into this game and despite Daniel Farke’s side going six games unbeaten in the league and winning three of their last four games, they still aren’t out of relegation danger. Leeds beat Burnley 3-1 last time out and will be aiming to hit Spurs on the counter to win this game. If they win Leeds’ status as a Premier League club would be secure for next season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (May 11)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

As you may have heard, Spurs have a huge number of injuries with Cristian Romero, Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario, Dominic Solanke and Ben Davies all ruled out. Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison are both fit, while James Maddison is fit to play a part after being on the bench in the last few games. De Zerbi has Spurs set up well in a 4-2-3-1 formation and Conor Gallagher breaking forward from central midfield suits him and Spurs perfectly.

Leeds team news, focus

By now we know Leeds are going to play a 3-4-2-1 formation and it has worked so well for them for many months. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the line, while having Anton Stach back fit is huge for Leeds creating chances. In terms of injuries Ilia Gruev, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Noah Okafor are out, while Pascal Struijk is a doubt.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds prediction

This feels like the day that it all starts to come together again for Spurs, who look much more comfortable and confident. Go for them to edge a tight one. Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leeds United.