Aston Villa 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Solid Spurs produce surprising showing, move out of bottom three

Tottenham Hotspur played their best game in ages as Roberto De Zerbi’s men are out of the bottom three following a 2-1 win at Villa Park on Sunday.

Villa were changed from their midweek Europa League semifinal first leg loss at Nottingham Forest, but few would’ve expected to see the visitors so much in the ascendancy.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur full match replay

Conor Gallagher and Richarlison gave Spurs a two-goal lead before the match was 26 minutes old, and the final score line saw the North Londoners pull into 17th place with 37 points, a point clear of West Ham. Spurs also have a hefty 10-goal differential advantage on West Ham.

Villa’s third-straight loss in all competitons sees Unai Emery’s men on a 270-minute goalless run. Their 58 points trail Liverpool on goal differential and see them six points clear of sixth-place Bournemouth in the race for the final Champions League spot. Villa could also reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

What’s next?

Villa host the second leg of their Europa League semifinal versus Nottingham Forest on Thursday, trailing 1-0. They’ll then head to relegated Burnley on Sunday.

Spurs host Leeds on Monday, May 13 before visiting Chelsea on May 19.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur final score: 1-2

Conor Gallagher 12', Richarlison 26', Emiliano Buendia 90+6'

Emiliano Buendia goal — Aston Villa 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Matty Cash’s left-footed cross deep in stoppage time is turned into the goal by the head of Emi Buendia.

Still, that should be it, coming more than five minutes into five minutes’ stoppage time.

Subs

Villa’s Ollie Watkins replaced Tammy Abraham, and Spurs have made two changes in the 67th minute.

Djed Spence comes into the game for Randal Kolo Muani, while Yves Bissouma replaces the either ailing or tired Rodrigo Bentancur.

Villa absent

Changes aside, Villa are at home with 37% of the ball and zero shot attempts against a bottom-three side.

You would’ve bet on these players trying to break down a wall to be a part of the Europa League second leg vs Forest later this week. Not so much.

Halftime — Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Forty-five minutes from shaking up the relegation picture with three matchweeks remaining this season.

Richarlison goal — Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Mathy Tel sends an arrow of a cross toward the six and Richarlison rises high to turn it inside the goal. Wow.

Richarlison gives Spurs 2-0 lead over Aston Villa Spurs are flying at Villa Park as Richarlison doubles his side's advantage over Unai Emery's side in the first half.

Spurs look fantastic

They’ve won a corner now as Emiliano Martinez makes a terrific close-range save on Randal Kolo Muani.

Kevin Danso lashes a blocked side-volley and.... Richarlison!

Conor Gallagher goal — Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

They’ve been on the front foot and it’s fitting that Gallagher gets this goal.

Gallagher darts to the top of the arc to settle an airborne ball and cruises a pinpoint shot inside the post.

Gallagher blasts Spurs in front of Aston Villa Conor Gallagher nets his first goal since signing for Spurs and it's a screamer to give his side a 1-0 lead at Villa Park.

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez, Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Tielemans, Barkley, Sancho, Rogers, Abraham

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Gallagher, Kolo Muani, Tel, Richarlison

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur preview

The 2pm ET kickoff finds Villa down 1-0 after a first leg semifinal loss at Nottingham Forest on Thursday which left Unai Emery fuming with several calls from the Video Assistant Referee.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Yet Villa have found their footing in the Premier League, eight points clear of sixth-place Brighton in the race to reach the UEFA Champions League. Emery has the freedom to try some new things to get his team back on track for the second leg.

Spurs’ Roberto De Zerbi does not have the same luxury, as the North Londoners are still on track for their first ever relegation to the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur open Week 35 in 18th place, two points behind West Ham United, five back of Forest, and six behind Leeds. They need a win to keep heat on the group above them, let alone find safe pastures.

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Xavi Simons (ACL), Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Guglielmo Vicario (groin), Destiny Udogie (muscular), Pape Matar Sarr (shoulder), Dominic Solanke (thigh)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs remain without so many stars and Villa Park is a tough place to go even when the hosts are a bit weary. This could tilt either way and a draw won’t move Spurs out of the bottom three yet perhaps they’ll be happy to take it. Aston Villa 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2pm ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA