PSG vs Arsenal predicted lineups, team news, analysis for epic Champions League final

Ahead of a mouthwatering UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, the PSG vs Arsenal predicted lineups are intriguing to think about with some massive decisions for both teams to make.

MORE — Arsenal lift Premier League trophy for first time in 22 years

A couple of big players are battling to be fit for the final, while both Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta have some huge selection headaches. Especially the latter when it comes to how the Gunners line up in central midfield.

Below are the PSG vs Arsenal predicted lineups in full, with analysis on how Enrique and Arteta should line up their teams in Budapest on Saturday.

PSG predicted lineup

—— Safonov ——-

—- Hakimi —- Marquinhos —- Pacho —— Mendes ——

—— Neves —- Ruiz —- Vitinha ——

—— Doue —- Dembele —- Kvaratskhelia ——

There are a couple of big decisions for Enrique as injuries to a couple of key players have left him with a few headaches. Achraf Hakimi, the best right back in the world, has been out injured for weeks and is battling to be fit. If he isn’t, expect midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery to slot in at right back.

In midfield the duo of Joao Neves and Vitinha will definitely start, then Fabian Ruiz is pushing Zaire-Emery all the way to complete the midfield trio. Ruiz has been injured on and off for months but it’s likely he will get the nod ahead of Zaire-Emery. Whoever starts in that three is key as they will try to dictate the tempo of this game and are so crucial in pushing PSG high up the pitch and are relentless with their press. And when that midfield trio win it back, they rarely lose it.

In attack Ousmane Dembele has struggled all season long with injuries but should recover from a recent issue and be fit to lead the line, while Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia out wide are unstoppable when they’re on it. PSG are the kind of team who can blow you away in 20 minutes and score three or four goals quickly, so disrupting the rhythm of PSG’s midfielders will be crucial to slowing down their speedy, direct and clinical attack.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—— Timber —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Calafiori —-

—— Odegaard —- Rice —- Eze ——

—— Saka —— Havertz —— Trossard ——

There are four big decisions for Arteta in terms of selection. David Raya in goal and William Saliba and Gabriel at center back picks itself. It seems like Riccardo Calafiori will get the nod over Piero Hincapie at left back but either could start. But who will start at right back? Jurrien Timber has been out injured for over two months now but is close to a return. Do you chuck him straight back in for the Champions League final against the menace that is Kvaratskhelia? Timber seems like the kind of character who can handle that and if he is fit enough to play 60 minutes, he has to start. Cristhian Mosquera can then come on to help Arsenal close it out.

In central midfield comes the next big decision: Declan Rice will start but who else starts in there? Martin Odegaard has come back in and done really well to get Arsenal ticking and creating more from midfield. But does Arteta go with a more defensive option? If he does, Martin Zubimendi or Myles Lewis-Skelly will get the nod. And if he does that, does Odegaard then play in the slightly more advance role to clog midfield up? Or does Eberechi Eze keep his place to drift around between a left-sided and central role? This feels like the key decision for Arteta and he may well go with Odegaard, Rice and Eze as they can keep the ball well and put pressure on PSG’s dominant trio in midfield and pin them in. This is the moment for brave decisions from Arteta rather than being too defensive.

Up top, Bukayo Saka is back to his best and will start on the right with Leandro Trossard excellent in recent weeks as he will start on the left. And then it’s all about who starts up top. Kai Havertz is more comfortable dropping a bit deeper and could drag PSG’s defense out and create space for Saka and Trossard to exploit. He seems likely to get the nod, with Viktor Gyokeres coming off the bench to close things out with his energy, hold-up play and power.