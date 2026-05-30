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HLs: Liberty fight off Mercury’s late rally to win

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PSG vs Arsenal live updates: Epic Champions League final awaits in Budapest

The UEFA Champions League final sees PSG and Arsenal square off in Budapest to be crowned champions of Europe.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Champions League final preview: PSG v. Arsenal
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview next week Saturday's Champions League final between Arsenal and defending champions PSG in Budapest.

The UEFA Champions League final is here, as PSG and Arsenal meet in the Hungarian capital Budapest and one of them will be crowned European champs.

MOREList of all-time Champions League finals, winners

Can Mikel Arteta lead Arsenal to a first-ever Champions League title? The Gunners are full of confidence after winning the Premier League title last week, their first league trophy in 22 years.

Or will Luis Enrique go back-to-back with reigning champs PSG and become the first team to defend their crown since Real Madrid won three in a row from 2015-18?

Below is everything you need from PSG vs Arsenal at the Puskas Arena.

Updates
Teams arrive at Puskas Arena for the final
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Okay, so we are speeding towards kick off in Budapest and the teams have arrived at the Puskas Arena.

Jurrien Timber is shown walking to the Arsenal locking room as he’s fit to play. Will he start? Youngsters Max Dowman and Marli Salmon are also with the main group. What will those teenagers be thinking? Arsenal’s squad looks extremely focused.

PSG’s players look very relaxed as they arrive at the stadium. Luis Enrique is having a laugh and a joke and most of the PSG players are listening to music and look very chilled.

The scenes in Budapest ahead of kick off
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Look at Budapest in all its glory, as tens of thousands of fans of both PSG and Barcelona have descended on the Hungarian capital.

The Arsenal players were also out for a stroll and soaking it all in.

Score predictions for PSG vs Arsenal
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

The Pro Soccer Talk crew have been sharing their thoughts on how this final will play out at the Puskas Arena.

With PSG boasting the best attack in Europe and Arsenal having the best defensive record, it seems like this will be a clash of styles.

Do Arsenal go all-out to attack to nullify PSG’s threats in midfield and out wide? Or will the Gunners sit back, soak up the pressure and make their counter attacks and set pieces count?

Here we break it all down and share our score predictions for the final...
Champions League final preview: PSG v. Arsenal
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview next week Saturday's Champions League final between Arsenal and defending champions PSG in Budapest.
PSG vs Arsenal predicted lineups - Huge decisions for Enrique, Arteta to make
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

There are plenty of big calls for both Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta to make for their starting lineups on Saturday, and it’s not all about fitness.

Luis Enrique has had fitness issues with Hakimi, Ruiz and Dembele, while Zaire-Emery has been sensational in recent weeks and is pushing to start.

Mikel Arteta has Jurrien Timber back in training, but is Arsenal’s only available right back fit to start? And how will Arteta line up in midfield and attack? More defensive with Lewis-Skelly starting over Eze? Havertz over Gyokeres up top?

Here is how we think PSG and Arsenal will line up from the start in Budapest.