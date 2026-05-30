PSG vs Arsenal live updates: Epic Champions League final awaits in Budapest

The UEFA Champions League final is here, as PSG and Arsenal meet in the Hungarian capital Budapest and one of them will be crowned European champs.

MORE — List of all-time Champions League finals, winners

Can Mikel Arteta lead Arsenal to a first-ever Champions League title? The Gunners are full of confidence after winning the Premier League title last week, their first league trophy in 22 years.

Or will Luis Enrique go back-to-back with reigning champs PSG and become the first team to defend their crown since Real Madrid won three in a row from 2015-18?

Below is everything you need from PSG vs Arsenal at the Puskas Arena.