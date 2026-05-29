How to watch USMNT vs Senegal live: international friendly stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

The United States men’s national team plays its first of two friendlies prior to the 2026 World Cup on home soil, and the competition is strong in the form of African powers Senegal.

The Yanks last played in March, when Mauricio Pochettino’s men saw an unbeaten run of five games snapped unceremoniously by FIFA No. 9 Belgium (5-2) and and No. 5 Portugal (2-0). Senegal (15th) and Germany (10th) are up next and present big challenges.

MORE — USMNT roster for 2026 World Cup

To be fair, Senegal would be a top 10 team were it not for their antics during the Africa Cup of Nations Final. Pape Thiaw’s team threw a fit after Morocco were awarded a late penalty, most of them leaving the field and causing a great delay before Brahim Diaz missed the spot kick and Senegal won in extra time.

The Lions of Teranga celebrated but failed to keep their status as Champions of Africa. They were stripped of their title, and have since beaten Peru and The Gambia in March friendlies.

See below for everything you need to know about USMNT vs Senegal

How to watch USMNT vs Senegal live, stream link and start time

Kickoff time: 3:30pm ET Sunday (May 31)

Venue: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina.

TV Channel: NBC Universo

Streaming: Peacock (Espanol)

USMNT team news, focus

Chris Richards was a question mark for this camp but he did return to Crystal Palace’s bench for their Conference League triumph over Rayo Vallecano, though he was an unused sub.

The goalkeeper job seems to be down to Matt Turner or Matt Freese, but most of the other lineup spots feel pretty straightforward. These friendlies are about getting Christian Pulisic back amongst the goals — he’s made 21 appearances for club and country without putting the ball over the line.

Senegal team news, focus

Pape Thiaw is bringing Kalidou Koulibaly as part of his provisional World Cup squad, though he’s not going to be ready soon and remains an uncertainty for the tournament.

The Lions of Teranga have so many familiar faces including former Premier League stars Sadio Mane, Nicholas Jackson, and Edouard Mendy. Current PL players Ismaila Sarr, Mamadou Sarr, Malick Diouf, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Habib Diarra, Iliman Ndiaye, and Pape Matar Sarr are in the team.

USMNT vs Senegal prediction

These groups are together for the first times since March so chances should arrive to the sides but who will finish them? USMNT 2-2 Senegal.