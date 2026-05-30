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Hunter Lawrence picks up where he left off in Supercross by leading Pala 450 Motocross qualification
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Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker pace Pala Motocross 250 qualification
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Deegan expects to ‘kick some butt’ in 450 class
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HLs: Reese double-double leads ATL to win vs. POR

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Mikel Arteta reaction: What did Arsenal manager say after heartbreaking defeat in Champions League final?

  
Published May 30, 2026 03:05 PM

The reaction from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said it all at the final whistle of the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, as his side lost on penalty kicks.

He looked devastated and heartbroken as Gabriel smashed his penalty kick over the bar, as PSG won 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw.

Here’s the latest Mikel Arteta reaction from the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Mikel Arteta reaction

Reaction to come...