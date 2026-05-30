Mikel Arteta reaction: What did Arsenal manager say after heartbreaking defeat in Champions League final?

The reaction from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said it all at the final whistle of the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, as his side lost on penalty kicks.

He looked devastated and heartbroken as Gabriel smashed his penalty kick over the bar, as PSG won 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw.

Here’s the latest Mikel Arteta reaction from the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Mikel Arteta reaction

Reaction to come...