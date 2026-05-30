PSG vs Arsenal player ratings: Who starred in dramatic Champions League final?

The PSG vs Arsenal player ratings from the UEFA Champions League final were a lot of fun to dish out after an epic, tense encounter in Budapest, Hungary ended in penalty kick glory for PSG.

MORE — Live updates as PSG beat Arsenal on penalty kicks

Kai Havertz put Arsenal ahead but Ousmane Dembele equalized from the penalty spot in the second half to grab PSG a deserved equalizer.

It went to penalty kicks and PSG prevailed.

Below are the PSG vs Arsenal player ratings from the Champions League final.

PSG player ratings

Matvei Safonov: 6.5 - Could he have stayed tall to deny Havertz’s goal? Probably not. Made a brave save to deny Trossard in the first half and some great headers. Didn’t get close to the penalty kicks.

Achraf Hakimi: 7 - Looked a little rusty after his recent spell out injured. His delivery wasn’t up to his usual standards but always involved.

Marquinhos: 7 - A great block to deny Havertz in the first half and did his best to keep PSG calm from set pieces.

Willian Pacho: 7.5 - Some good interceptions and stopped Havertz and Gyokeres from being in the game.

Nuno Mendes: 7 - Made plenty of marauding runs from left back and was really good on the ball feeding PSG’s forwards. Lucky perhaps to not give away a penalty kick in extra time for bringing down Madueke.

Joao Neves: 7 - Popped up in some dangerous areas centrally and kept things ticking over nicely.

Fabian Ruiz: 7.5 - A bit rusty in the first half but in the second he was excellent, pinging balls out wide and forward and he helped PSG turn things around.

Vitinha: 7.5 - Almost won it late in the second half when his curler flew just over. Oozed quality throughout.

Desire Doue: 8 - A year on from being the hero in the final, Doue was again key as he set up some great chances for his teammates and was always a threat.

Ousmane Dembele: 7 - Key in winning the penalty with a great give-and-go with Kvaratskhelia. Slotted the penalty home but snatched at other chances and then had to come off with cramp. Had been struggling with fitness and looked just off it.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 8 - Won the penalty which got PSG level and stepped things up big time in the second half. His quality in the final third and relentless running is so tough to stop when he plays one-two’s.

Substitutes

Bradely Barcola: 6 - Missed a big chance at the end of normal time on the break. So dangerous on the break.

Goncalo Ramos: 6 - Was a presence up top after replacing Dembele.

Warren Zaire-Emery: 7 - Such a tidy player who kept PSG on top in midfield.

Lucas Beraldo: 6 - Center back buzzed around in midfield after coming on with 15 to go.

Ilya Zabarnyi: 6 - Came on for the final 15 minutes and the defender did okay on the ball.

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya: 7 - Made a couple of decent saves off his line and was mostly calm despite a few giveaways with the ball at his feet.

Cristhian Mosquera: 6.5 - The center back did so well to defend against Kvaratskhelia in the first half. But then made a poor decision to lunge in and take Kvaratskhelia out to give away the penalty kick.

William Saliba: 6.5 - Caught out a few times on the counter by PSG’s pace but did just about enough to hang in there.

Gabriel: 7.5 - Made a couple of brilliant last-ditch tackles in the first half as he timed his tackles to perfection and led by example. Didn’t deserve to miss that penalty at the end.

Piero Hincapie: 8 - Stepped in aggressively so many times and even went on a couple of mazy runs. What a big performance and was carrying an injury in the latter stages.

Martin Odegaard: 6 - Couldn’t really get in the game. A couple of nice flicks, especially to set up Havertz with a big chance in the first half.

Declan Rice: 8 - A massive display from Rice in midfield as he kept winning the ball back and closed down gaps.

Myles Lewis-Skelly: 8 - The teenager stepped up big time to keep PSG at bay in midfield. He ran himself into the ground.

Bukayo Saka: 6.5 - Whipped in a great cross for Trossard in the first half and worked so hard defensively to try and help with Kvaratskhelia.

Kai Havertz: 7.5 - Got his goal with a wonderful finish and then could have had a second. His movement caused PSG problems and he proved Arteta right for selecting him ahead of Gyokeres.

Leandro Trossard: 6.5 - Worked hard down the left defensively and was involved in Havertz’s goal and almost got one himself after a clever run.