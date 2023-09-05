UEFA Champions League winners — Every club to lift the European Cup
Published September 5, 2023 03:28 PM
Here you will find a list of all European Cup finals as well as the leaderboard for finals appearances and wins.
The UEFA Champions League is the most celebrated club tournament in the world, and has been won most-often by Real Madrid.
Their first several triumphs were from a small field but Real’s run the latter part of the last decade is even more impressive with an expanded field.
The biggest names in world football have won this trophy, from Johan Cruyff to Lionel Messi. Here’s every club to lift the European Cup.
List of UEFA Champions League / European Cup finals
- 1956: Real Madrid def. Reims 4-3 in Paris
- 1957: Real Madrid def. Fiorentina 2-0 in Madrid
- 1958: Real Madrid def. AC Milan 3-2 in Brussels
- 1959: Real Madrid def. Reims 2-0 in Stuttgart
- 1960: Real Madrid def. Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 in Glasgow
- 1961: Benfica def. Barcelona 3-2 in Bern
- 1962: Benfica def. Real Madrid 5-3 in Amsterdam
- 1963: AC Milan def. Benfica 2-1 in London
- 1964: Inter Milan def. Real Madrid 3-1 in Vienna
- 1965: Inter Milan def. Benfica 1-0 in Milan
- 1966: Real Madrid def. Partizan Belgrade 2-1 in Brussels
- 1967: Celtic def. Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon
- 1968: Manchester United def. Benfica 4-1 in London
- 1969: AC Milan def. Ajax 4-1 in Madrid
- 1970: Feyenoord def. Celtic 2-1 in Milan
- 1971: Ajax def. Panathinaikos 2-0 in London
- 1972: Ajax def. Inter Milan 2-0 in Rotterdam
- 1973: Ajax def. Juventus 1-0 in Belgrade
- 1974: Bayern Munich def. Atletico Madrid 1-1, 4-0 in Brussels
- 1975: Bayern Munich def. Leeds 2-0 in Paris
- 1976: Bayern Munich def. Saint-Etienne 1-0 in Glasgow
- 1977: Liverpool def. Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in Rome
- 1978: Liverpool def. Club Brugge 1-0 in London
- 1979: Nottingham Forest def. Malmo 1-0 in Munich
- 1980: Nottingham Forest def. Hamburg 1-0 in Madrid
- 1981: Liverpool def. Real Madrid 1-0 in Paris
- 1982: Aston Villa def. Bayern Munich 1-0 in Rotterdam
- 1983: Hamburg def. Juventus 1-0 in Athens
- 1984: Liverpool def. AS Roma 1-1 (4-2 pens) in Rome
- 1985: Juventus def. Liverpool 1-0 in Brussels
- 1986: Steaua Bucharest def. Barcelona 0-0 (2-0 pens) in Seville
- 1987: Porto def. Bayern Munich 2-1 in Vienna
- 1988: PSV Eindhoven def. Benfica 0-0 (6-5 pens) in Stuttgart
- 1989: AC Milan def. Steaua Bucharest 4-0 in Barcelona
- 1990: AC Milan def. Benfica 1-0 in Vienna
- 1991: Red Star Belgrade def. Marseille 0-0 (5-3 pens) in Bari
- 1992: Barcelona def. Sampdoria 1-0 in London
- 1993: Marseille def. AC Milan 1-0 in Munich
- 1994: AC Milan def. Barcelona 4-0 in Athens
- 1995: Ajax def. AC Milan 1-0 in Vienna
- 1996: Juventus def Ajax 1-1 (4-2 pens) in Rome
- 1997: Borussia Dortmund def. Juventus 3-1 in Munich
- 1998: Real Madrid def. Juventus 1-0 in Amsterdam
- 1999: Manchester United def. Bayern Munich 2-1 in Barcelona
- 2000: Real Madrid def. Valencia 3-0 in Saint-Denis
- 2001: Bayern Munich def. Valencia 1-1 (5-4 pens) in Milan
- 2002: Real Madrid def. Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in Glasgow
- 2003: AC Milan def. Juventus 0-0 (3-2 pens) in Manchester
- 2004: Porto def. AS Monaco 3-0 in Gelsenkirchen
- 2005: Liverpool def. AC Milan 3-3 (3-2 pens) in Istanbul
- 2006: Barcelona def. Arsenal 2-1 in Saint-Denis
- 2007: AC Milan def. Liverpool 2-1 in Athens
- 2008: Manchester United def. Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 pens) in Moscow
- 2009: Barcelona def. Manchester United 2-0 in Rome
- 2010: Inter Milan def. Bayern Munich 2-0 in Madrid
- 2011: Barcelona def. Manchester United 3-1 in London
- 2012: Chelsea def. Bayern Munich 1-1 (4-3 pens) in Munich
- 2013: Bayern Munich def. Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in London
- 2014: Real Madrid def. Atletico Madrid 4-1 in Lisbon
- 2015: Barcelona def. Juventus 3-1 in Berlin
- 2016: Real Madrid def. Atletico Madrid 1-1 (5-3 pens) in Milan
- 2017: Real Madrid def. Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff
- 2018: Real Madrid def. Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev
- 2019: Liverpool def. Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid
- 2020: Bayern Munich def. Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon
- 2021: Chelsea def. Manchester City 1-0 in Porto
- 2022: Real Madrid def. Liverpool 1-0 in Saint-Denis
- 2023: Manchester City def. Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul
- 2024: June 1 in London
- 2025: May 31 in Munich
Who has won the most European Cups?
- Real Madrid, 14
- AC Milan, 7
- Bayern Munich, 6
- Liverpool, 6
- Barcelona, 5
- Ajax, 4
- Inter Milan, 3
- Manchester United, 3
- Juventus, 2
- Benfica, 2
- Chelsea, 2
- Nottingham Forest, 2
- Porto, 1
- Hamburg, 1
- Steaua Bucharest, 1
- Marseille, 1
- Borussia Dortmund, 1
- Manchester City, 1
- Feyenoord, 1
- Aston Villa, 1
- PSV Eindhoven, 1
- Red Star Belgrade
Who has appeared in the most European Cup finals?
- Real Madrid, 17
- AC Milan, 11
- Bayern Munich, 11
- Liverpool, 10
- Juventus, 9
- Barcelona, 8
- Benfica, 7
- Inter Milan, 6
- Manchester United, 5
- Chelsea, 3
- Atletico Madrid, 3
- Nottingham Forest, 2
- Porto, 2
- Reims, 2
- Valencia, 2
- Celtic, 2
- Hamburg, 2
- Steaua Bucharest, 2
- Marseille, 2
- Borussia Dortmund, 2
- Manchester City, 2
- Feyenoord, 1
- Aston Villa, 1
- PSV Eindhoven, 1
- Red Star Belgrade, 1
- Fiorentina, 1
- Eintracht Frankfurt, 1
- Partizan Belgrade, 1
- Panathinaikos, 1
- Leeds United, 1
- Saint-Etienne, 1
- Borussia Monchengladbach, 1
- Club Brugge, 1
- Malmo, 1
- AS Roma, 1
- Sampdoria, 1
- Bayer Leverkusen, 1
- AS Monaco, 1
- Arsenal, 1
- Tottenham Hotspur, 1
- Paris Saint-Germain, 1