UEFA Champions League winners — Every club to lift the European Cup

Here you will find a list of all European Cup finals as well as the leaderboard for finals appearances and wins.

The UEFA Champions League is the most celebrated club tournament in the world, and has been won most-often by Real Madrid.

Their first several triumphs were from a small field but Real’s run the latter part of the last decade is even more impressive with an expanded field.

The biggest names in world football have won this trophy, from Johan Cruyff to Lionel Messi. Here’s every club to lift the European Cup.

List of UEFA Champions League / European Cup finals

1956: Real Madrid def. Reims 4-3 in Paris

1957: Real Madrid def. Fiorentina 2-0 in Madrid

1958: Real Madrid def. AC Milan 3-2 in Brussels

1959: Real Madrid def. Reims 2-0 in Stuttgart

1960: Real Madrid def. Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 in Glasgow

1961: Benfica def. Barcelona 3-2 in Bern

1962: Benfica def. Real Madrid 5-3 in Amsterdam

1963: AC Milan def. Benfica 2-1 in London

1964: Inter Milan def. Real Madrid 3-1 in Vienna

1965: Inter Milan def. Benfica 1-0 in Milan

1966: Real Madrid def. Partizan Belgrade 2-1 in Brussels

1967: Celtic def. Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon

1968: Manchester United def. Benfica 4-1 in London

1969: AC Milan def. Ajax 4-1 in Madrid

1970: Feyenoord def. Celtic 2-1 in Milan

1971: Ajax def. Panathinaikos 2-0 in London

1972: Ajax def. Inter Milan 2-0 in Rotterdam

1973: Ajax def. Juventus 1-0 in Belgrade

1974: Bayern Munich def. Atletico Madrid 1-1, 4-0 in Brussels

1975: Bayern Munich def. Leeds 2-0 in Paris

1976: Bayern Munich def. Saint-Etienne 1-0 in Glasgow

1977: Liverpool def. Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in Rome

1978: Liverpool def. Club Brugge 1-0 in London

1979: Nottingham Forest def. Malmo 1-0 in Munich

1980: Nottingham Forest def. Hamburg 1-0 in Madrid

1981: Liverpool def. Real Madrid 1-0 in Paris

1982: Aston Villa def. Bayern Munich 1-0 in Rotterdam

1983: Hamburg def. Juventus 1-0 in Athens

1984: Liverpool def. AS Roma 1-1 (4-2 pens) in Rome

1985: Juventus def. Liverpool 1-0 in Brussels

1986: Steaua Bucharest def. Barcelona 0-0 (2-0 pens) in Seville

1987: Porto def. Bayern Munich 2-1 in Vienna

1988: PSV Eindhoven def. Benfica 0-0 (6-5 pens) in Stuttgart

1989: AC Milan def. Steaua Bucharest 4-0 in Barcelona

1990: AC Milan def. Benfica 1-0 in Vienna

1991: Red Star Belgrade def. Marseille 0-0 (5-3 pens) in Bari

1992: Barcelona def. Sampdoria 1-0 in London

1993: Marseille def. AC Milan 1-0 in Munich

1994: AC Milan def. Barcelona 4-0 in Athens

1995: Ajax def. AC Milan 1-0 in Vienna

1996: Juventus def Ajax 1-1 (4-2 pens) in Rome

1997: Borussia Dortmund def. Juventus 3-1 in Munich

1998: Real Madrid def. Juventus 1-0 in Amsterdam

1999: Manchester United def. Bayern Munich 2-1 in Barcelona

2000: Real Madrid def. Valencia 3-0 in Saint-Denis

2001: Bayern Munich def. Valencia 1-1 (5-4 pens) in Milan

2002: Real Madrid def. Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in Glasgow

2003: AC Milan def. Juventus 0-0 (3-2 pens) in Manchester

2004: Porto def. AS Monaco 3-0 in Gelsenkirchen

2005: Liverpool def. AC Milan 3-3 (3-2 pens) in Istanbul

2006: Barcelona def. Arsenal 2-1 in Saint-Denis

2007: AC Milan def. Liverpool 2-1 in Athens

2008: Manchester United def. Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 pens) in Moscow

2009: Barcelona def. Manchester United 2-0 in Rome

2010: Inter Milan def. Bayern Munich 2-0 in Madrid

2011: Barcelona def. Manchester United 3-1 in London

2012: Chelsea def. Bayern Munich 1-1 (4-3 pens) in Munich

2013: Bayern Munich def. Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in London

2014: Real Madrid def. Atletico Madrid 4-1 in Lisbon

2015: Barcelona def. Juventus 3-1 in Berlin

2016: Real Madrid def. Atletico Madrid 1-1 (5-3 pens) in Milan

2017: Real Madrid def. Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff

2018: Real Madrid def. Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev

2019: Liverpool def. Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid

2020: Bayern Munich def. Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon

2021: Chelsea def. Manchester City 1-0 in Porto

2022: Real Madrid def. Liverpool 1-0 in Saint-Denis

2023: Manchester City def. Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul

2024: June 1 in London

2025: May 31 in Munich

Who has won the most European Cups?

Real Madrid, 14 AC Milan, 7 Bayern Munich, 6 Liverpool, 6 Barcelona, 5 Ajax, 4 Inter Milan, 3 Manchester United, 3 Juventus, 2 Benfica, 2 Chelsea, 2 Nottingham Forest, 2 Porto, 1 Hamburg, 1 Steaua Bucharest, 1 Marseille, 1 Borussia Dortmund, 1 Manchester City, 1 Feyenoord, 1 Aston Villa, 1 PSV Eindhoven, 1 Red Star Belgrade

Who has appeared in the most European Cup finals?