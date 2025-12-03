 Skip navigation
Multi-platinum rapper Toosii has committed to playing football at Syracuse
DJ Durkin staying at Auburn as defensive coordinator under new coach Alex Golesh
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans

Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction, team news

  
Published December 3, 2025 06:11 AM

Manchester United looks to build on a win while West Ham are hopeful not to slip into a slump when two sides with higher aims than their current stations meet Thursday at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s Man United ended a three-match winless run by coming back to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, as Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee struck after halftime to move the Red Devils back within three points of the top four. And they may get Matheus Cunha back for this tilt.

WATCH — Manchester United v West Ham

West Ham, meanwhile, have drawn Bournemouth away and fell to Liverpool at home, quieting the good vibes delivered by a pair of home wins over Newcastle United and Burnley.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Hammers are only out of the bottom three on tiebreakers, boasting the same record and goal differential as 18th-place Leeds, who play Wednesday.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs West Ham United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday
Venue: Old Trafford — Greater Manchester
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Benjamin Sesko (knee), Harry Maguire (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Cunha (knock - MORE)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lucas Paqueta (suspension), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Oliver Scarles (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Crysencio Summerville (knock)

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction

Lucas Paqueta’s absence is the biggest one for either team and United should be able to garner some good vibes from the Palace win, especially with this match coming at Old Trafford. Manchester United 2-0 West Ham United.