Matheus Cunha injury update — Ruben Amorim speaks as Manchester United star misses Everton match

  
Published November 24, 2025 02:24 PM

The rumors are true — Matheus Cunha suffered an injury in training late last week and is not fit to start Manchester United’s Monday match with Everton at Old Trafford.

LIVE UPDATES — Man Utd vs Everton

“It was a knock in the training so I don’t know how long he’s going to stay out,” Amorim said “I think it’s nothing serious but we cannot risk players. We need to show everybody that when you’re not 100 percent we have a different player to cope.”

Some reports have claimed it was a head injury but neither Amorim nor United have said that. Joshua Zirzkee starts in Cunha’s place against Everton.

Matheus Cunha injury — Amorim speaks on Zirkzee’s opportunity

It’s been a stop-start beginning to life at Man United for Cunha. The ex-Wolves star, 26, misses the Manchester derby with a hamstring injury in Week 4, and now misses another match.

He’s scored just once in 11 matches across all competitions, and joins Benjamin Sesko as injured Man United forwards.

Cunha was replaced Monday by Joshua Zirkzee, and Amorim was asked about the Dutch forward.

“I just want to see Josh playing well with the quality that he has,” Amorim said. “We have a problem with Ben. We have a problem with Cunha, who was working in that position and if you look at our team I think Josh has more or less the same qualities as Matheus in that position.”

Kickoff between Man United and Everton is set for 3pm ET on USA, streaming online via NBC.com.