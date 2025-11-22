 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Championship - Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kansas State Wildcats
Pryce Sandfort scores 21 for Nebraska in Hall of Fame Classic win over Kansas State, 86-85
2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Connecticut v Michigan
Azzi Fudd and Syla Swords’ epic shooting display ends with UConn coming away with 72-69 victory
NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Consolation - New Mexico at Mississippi State
Deyton Albury scores 13 for New Mexico in 80-78 win over Mississippi State in Hall of Fame Classic

Top Clips

nbc_nba_porvsgsw_251121.jpg
Highlights: POR hands GSW 3rd straight loss
nbc_nba_okcvsutah_251121.jpg
Highlights: Thunder overcome slow start, rout Jazz
nbc_nba_denvshou_251121.jpg
Highlights: Nuggets hang on for win in Houston

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 22, 2025 03:55 AM

Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford on Monday aiming to make it six games unbeaten and four wins in that run.

WATCH — Manchester United v Everton

Ruben Amorim’s United appear to have turned the corner in a big way in recent weeks with three wins in a row followed up by two draws on the road, including a spirited draw at Spurs before the break. United’s players look much more comfortable in their 3-4-2-1 system and the attacking trio of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are causing opponents all kinds of problems.

Everton have been very solid under David Moyes this season, as they sit just three points behind Man United in the table after securing a comfortable home win against Fulham before the break. Everton have only won once away from home so far this season and Moyes needs plenty more production from his forwards as Beto and Barry continue to struggle.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (November 24)
Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester United team news, focus

Benjamin Sesko is definitely out but Amorim has confirmed it’s not a major issue and the Slovenian striker will be back in a “few weeks” after pulling up late on in the dramatic draw at Spurs. Harry Maguire is also out after being injured against Spurs, so Lenny Yoro is set to come in at center back. Kobbie Mainoo should be fit to be on the bench, while Lisandro Martinez is close to his long-awaited return from injury. United will likely go with Cunha up top and the duo of Mbeumo and Amad underneath him to cause chaos with their interchanging and direct running.

Everton team news, focus

Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson remain out for Everton as Moyes has a very settled lineup. The attacking trio of Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye have been exceptional, but Moyes has been rotating Beto and Thierno Barry up top this season but they have just one goal between them. That needs to change if Everton are going to be serious contenders for European qualification.

Manchester United vs Everton prediction

This is going to be tight and tense but United are much more confident now, and Cunha and Mbeumo will cause Everton too many problems. Manchester United 2-1 Everton.