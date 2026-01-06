 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
DraftKings Playoff Best Ball 2026 Rankings: Puka Nacua leads the way
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins
nbc_pft_zactaylor_260106.jpg
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
nbc_pft_stefanskifired_260106.jpg
Did Stefanski deserve to get fired by Browns?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
DraftKings Playoff Best Ball 2026 Rankings: Puka Nacua leads the way
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins
nbc_pft_zactaylor_260106.jpg
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
nbc_pft_stefanskifired_260106.jpg
Did Stefanski deserve to get fired by Browns?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Brentford vs Sunderland live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 6, 2026 08:24 AM

Both Brentford and Sunderland are having hugely impressive campaigns and they meet on Wednesday.

WATCH Brentford v Sunderland

Brentford beat Everton 4-2 on Sunday and first-year coach Keith Andrews has done a heck of a job with the Bees as they sit on 30 points, just four points off the top four. That is amazing considering they lost Thomas Frank and several key players in the summer.

Sunderland drew 1-1 at Tottenham Hotspur to continue their fine run, with Regis Le Bris’ side so solid and they are level on points with Brentford as they also chase a shock European qualification.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (January 7)
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva remain out injured, while Frank Onyeka and Dango Ouattara are away at AFCON. Igor Thiago scored a hat trick against Everton to continue his incredible season as he’s pushing Erling Haaland all the way for the Golden Boot.

Sunderland team news, focus

Sunderland have had back-to-back draws with Man City and Spurs and they are even more impressive because they’ve been missing so many key players who have been at AFCON. Some of those will start to return soon, while Brian Brobbey has really stepped up in attack and scored a beauty against Spurs to grab a point.

Brentford vs Sunderland prediction

This should be a really tight game with both teams full of confidence. Give the Bees the edge at home as they score plenty of goals. Brentford 2-1 Sunderland.