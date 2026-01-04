Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Tottenham Hotspur look to deliver their first three-game unbeaten Premier League run since October when they host impressive Sunderland in North London on Sunday.

Vicario - Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies - Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Tel, Odobert, Richarlison

Roefs - Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin - Xhaka, Geetruida, Le Fee - Mayenda, Adingra, Brobbey

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland live, stream link, and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Spurs beat Crystal Palace in South London on Sunday, then drew Brentford in West London on Thursday. Now they’re back home in search of three points that could take them as high as seventh on the table.

That’s the place currently held by Sunderland and their Manager of the Year candidate Regis Le Bris. The Black Cats are unbeaten in four with a home win over derby rivals Newcastle United now joined by a draw at Brighton and home splits with Leeds and Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Xavi Simons (suspension), Pape Matar Sarr (international duty - AFCON), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (suspension), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Bergvall (undisclosed)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Chemsdine Talbi (international duty - AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder), Noah Sadiki (international duty - AFCON), Reinildo Mandava (international duty - AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (international duty - AFCON), Bertrand Traore (international duty - AFCON), Habib Diarra (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Dan Ballard (ankle)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland prediction

Predicting Sunderland losses hasn’t been good business this season, but the fixture congestion should really catch up to the Black Cats over the next few games with several players still at AFCON.Spurs 2-0 Sunderland.