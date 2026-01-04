Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Primer: Will Victor Wembanyama be able to play?
Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 18 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Braden Smith sets Big Ten’s career assists record as No. 5 Purdue defeats Wisconsin 89-73

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_260104.jpg
Cunha brings Manchester United level with Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_260104.jpg
Aaronson strikes Leeds 1-0 in front of Man United
Burno.jpg
Top 10 Premier League goals: December 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Primer: Will Victor Wembanyama be able to play?
Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 18 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Braden Smith sets Big Ten’s career assists record as No. 5 Purdue defeats Wisconsin 89-73

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_260104.jpg
Cunha brings Manchester United level with Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_260104.jpg
Aaronson strikes Leeds 1-0 in front of Man United
Burno.jpg
Top 10 Premier League goals: December 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 4, 2026 10:16 AM

Tottenham Hotspur look to deliver their first three-game unbeaten Premier League run since October when they host impressive Sunderland in North London on Sunday.

WATCH Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Spurs vs Sunderland live updates - by Andy Edwards

Spurs vs Sunderland live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Spurs starting lineup

Vicario - Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies - Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Tel, Odobert, Richarlison

Sunderland starting lineup

Roefs - Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin - Xhaka, Geetruida, Le Fee - Mayenda, Adingra, Brobbey

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland live, stream link, and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Spurs beat Crystal Palace in South London on Sunday, then drew Brentford in West London on Thursday. Now they’re back home in search of three points that could take them as high as seventh on the table.

That’s the place currently held by Sunderland and their Manager of the Year candidate Regis Le Bris. The Black Cats are unbeaten in four with a home win over derby rivals Newcastle United now joined by a draw at Brighton and home splits with Leeds and Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Xavi Simons (suspension), Pape Matar Sarr (international duty - AFCON), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (suspension), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Bergvall (undisclosed)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Chemsdine Talbi (international duty - AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder), Noah Sadiki (international duty - AFCON), Reinildo Mandava (international duty - AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (international duty - AFCON), Bertrand Traore (international duty - AFCON), Habib Diarra (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Dan Ballard (ankle)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland prediction

Predicting Sunderland losses hasn’t been good business this season, but the fixture congestion should really catch up to the Black Cats over the next few games with several players still at AFCON.Spurs 2-0 Sunderland.