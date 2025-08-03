James Maddison injury news: Tottenham Hotspur star carried off in tears

James Maddison was carried off the pitch during Tottenham Hotspur’s friendly with Newcastle United in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday and Spurs fans will be waiting with baited breath regarding the latest injury news on their star playmaker.

Maddison, 28, came off the bench in the second half of the friendly but was substituted just 11 minutes later after going down off the ball.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank, Maddison’s teammates and all of the staff looked very concerned about Maddison’s injury.

He had only just returned from the injury he suffered in early May and was building up his minutes in preseason as he returned to fitness.

James Maddison injury news latest

The England international appeared to be agony as he hobbled around and then fell to the floor as he grabbed his right knee.

He was treated on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher in tears.

We will have the latest news from Spurs boss Thomas Frank on James Maddison’s injury, as he is due to speak after the game in South Korea on Sunday.

We're forced into a late substitution.



We're all behind you, Madders 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5ynSU606lL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 3, 2025

