 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Summer McIntosh
Summer McIntosh caps historic swim worlds with fourth individual gold; U.S. tops medal standings
2025 World Swimming Championships
2025 World Swimming Championships Results
Masai Russell
USATF Outdoor Champs: Masai Russell, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone win; men’s 1500m stunner

Top Clips

oly_sww50br_womens50breast_250803.jpg
King waves goodbye to competition; Meilutyte wins
oly_sww50f_worlds_final_250803.jpg
Harris hangs on for 50m freestyle title at worlds
oly_swm50bk_mens50back_250803.jpg
Kolesnikov claims 50m backstroke title at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Summer McIntosh
Summer McIntosh caps historic swim worlds with fourth individual gold; U.S. tops medal standings
2025 World Swimming Championships
2025 World Swimming Championships Results
Masai Russell
USATF Outdoor Champs: Masai Russell, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone win; men’s 1500m stunner

Top Clips

oly_sww50br_womens50breast_250803.jpg
King waves goodbye to competition; Meilutyte wins
oly_sww50f_worlds_final_250803.jpg
Harris hangs on for 50m freestyle title at worlds
oly_swm50bk_mens50back_250803.jpg
Kolesnikov claims 50m backstroke title at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

James Maddison injury news: Tottenham Hotspur star carried off in tears

  
Published August 3, 2025 09:00 AM

James Maddison was carried off the pitch during Tottenham Hotspur’s friendly with Newcastle United in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday and Spurs fans will be waiting with baited breath regarding the latest injury news on their star playmaker.

Maddison, 28, came off the bench in the second half of the friendly but was substituted just 11 minutes later after going down off the ball.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank, Maddison’s teammates and all of the staff looked very concerned about Maddison’s injury.

He had only just returned from the injury he suffered in early May and was building up his minutes in preseason as he returned to fitness.

James Maddison injury news latest

The England international appeared to be agony as he hobbled around and then fell to the floor as he grabbed his right knee.

He was treated on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher in tears.

We will have the latest news from Spurs boss Thomas Frank on James Maddison’s injury, as he is due to speak after the game in South Korea on Sunday.

More to follow...