When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw? How to watch, date & time

As we head into the second international break of the 2025-26 Premier League and European seasons, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching next summer — but first, the ceremonial pomp of the World Cup draw, this winter.

More than six months before the first ball is kicked in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the whole world will watch with bated breath as the groups are drawn and the fixture list filled in.

When, and where, will the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw be held?

The 2026 World Cup draw will take place at 12 pm ET on Friday, Dec. 5, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Mexico, as the host nation playing in the first game of the tournament (in Mexico City) on June 11, has already been automatically placed in Group A. Canada will play in game no. 2 (in Toronto) and has been placed in Group B. The USMNT will play game no. 3 and has been placed in Group D.

How to watch the 2026 World Cup draw

Event time: 12 pm ET

Streaming: FIFA’s YouTube channel

Venue: Kennedy Center — Washington, D.C.

How many teams will qualify for this World Cup, and how do the groups work?

For the first time ever, 48 teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Originally slated to have 16 groups of just three teams, FIFA later changed course and returned to the four-team group format, now with 12 groups instead of the longtime eight.

Who has already qualified for the World Cup?

For the full list of teams that have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, click here. For the latest qualifying standings and schedules for all six confederations, click here.