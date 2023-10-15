 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buick LPGA Shanghai - Final Round
Yin beats No. 1 Vu in playoff to win first LPGA title
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Petit Le Mans results: No. 31 Cadillac wins first GTP title in Road Atlanta finale
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
Las Vegas gives Ryan Blaney chance at redemption

Top Clips

nbc_gobig_iowawiscorecap_231014.jpg
Iowa’s one-dimensional attack gets another win
nbc_gobig_washoregonrecap_231014.jpg
Huskies weapons on full display in win vs. Ducks
nbc_gobig_ndosurecap_231014.jpg
Notre Dame executes Golden’s plan against USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buick LPGA Shanghai - Final Round
Yin beats No. 1 Vu in playoff to win first LPGA title
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Petit Le Mans results: No. 31 Cadillac wins first GTP title in Road Atlanta finale
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
Las Vegas gives Ryan Blaney chance at redemption

Top Clips

nbc_gobig_iowawiscorecap_231014.jpg
Iowa’s one-dimensional attack gets another win
nbc_gobig_washoregonrecap_231014.jpg
Huskies weapons on full display in win vs. Ducks
nbc_gobig_ndosurecap_231014.jpg
Notre Dame executes Golden’s plan against USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams

  
Published October 15, 2023 06:23 AM

The 2026 World Cup is coming to North America with an expanded field, as the United States, Canada, and Mexico will host and participate in the 23rd edition of the most celebrated tournament in the world.

This page will serve as the home for every bit of news you can use for the 2026 World Cup, with links to format, confederations’ qualification tables, qualified teams, and much more.

[ MORE: USMNT in 2023 — schedule, results, more ]

Argentina will look to defend its title come 2026, and is off to a strong start as CONMEBOL joins the Asia in starting World Cup qualification early, with Africa joining them in kicking off the fun.

It’ll then be a half-year before other confederations enter the fray, and Europe is still almost a year-and-a-half away from beginning its journey to the the 2026 World Cup in North America.

2026 World Cup qualification pages — Schedules, results, tables

  • South America (CONMEBOL) — Started September 2023
  • Asia (AFC) — Started October 2023
  • Africa — Begins November 2023
  • North and Central America (CONCACAF) — Begins March 2024
  • Oceania (OFC) — Begins September 2024
  • Europe (UEFA) — Begins March 2025

Qualified teams for the 2026 World Cup