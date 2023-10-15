2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams

The 2026 World Cup is coming to North America with an expanded field, as the United States, Canada, and Mexico will host and participate in the 23rd edition of the most celebrated tournament in the world.

This page will serve as the home for every bit of news you can use for the 2026 World Cup, with links to format, confederations’ qualification tables, qualified teams, and much more.

Argentina will look to defend its title come 2026, and is off to a strong start as CONMEBOL joins the Asia in starting World Cup qualification early, with Africa joining them in kicking off the fun.

It’ll then be a half-year before other confederations enter the fray, and Europe is still almost a year-and-a-half away from beginning its journey to the the 2026 World Cup in North America.

2026 World Cup qualification pages — Schedules, results, tables

South America (CONMEBOL)

Asia (AFC) — Started October 2023

Africa — Begins November 2023

North and Central America (CONCACAF) — Begins March 2024

Oceania (OFC) — Begins September 2024

Europe (UEFA) — Begins March 2025

Qualified teams for the 2026 World Cup