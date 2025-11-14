2026 World Cup inter-confederation playoffs: How do they work, when are they, and who’s involved?

FIFA have awarded World Cup spots through inter-confederation competitions for the better part of 60 years, and the 2026 World Cup will have a larger, higher-profile pool of teams looking to lock up the tournament’s two final spots.

The first inter-confederations playoffs saw Wales see off Israel over two games to reach the 1958 tournament. We can guarantee these final spots will look different, as Europe is the only confederation not putting teams into the playoffs.

So how will it work, how many teams will be there, when will it be held, and who will be involved in the 2026 World Cup inter-confederation playoffs?

2026 World Cup inter-confederation playoffs: How do they work?

Six teams will play in the inter-confederation playoffs: one from CONMEBOL, one from Oceania, one from Asia, one from Africa, and two from CONCACAF.

The two highest FIFA-ranked teams will get byes to finals in Pathway 1 and Pathway 2, while the remaining four teams will play semifinals ties to reach the final.

The winners of Pathway 1 and Pathway 2 will be awarded the final spots in Pot 4 of the 2026 World Cup draw.

When and where are the 2026 World Cup inter-confederation playoffs?

Reports have said the games will be played in Mexico at the homes of Chivas Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The matches will be played during the March international break.

Who will participate in the 2026 World Cup inter-confederation playoffs?

Bolivia will represent CONMEBOL as South America’s sixth-ranked team from qualifying, while New Caledonia will represent Oceania after reaching the OFC qualifying final only to lose to New Zealand.

Asia will send either Iraq or United Arab Emirates, while Africa will send either Nigeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo. Those teams are playing deciders during the November international break.

CONCACAF will send their top two group runners-up out of three teams. They will be determined at the end of the November international break Still alive for both automatic places and inter-confederation playoffs are Suriname, Panama, Curacao, Jamaica, Honduras, Haiti, and Costa Rica.

