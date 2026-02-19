Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal predicted lineups, team news, possible XI’s

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal predicted lineups are intriguing to think about ahead of a massive north London derby this Sunday.

How will Igor Tudor set up Spurs in his first game as their interim manager as they aim to grab at least a respectable point? Can Mikel Arteta make the right changes to cajole Arsenal after their shocking midweek collapse at Wolves?

Below are the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal predicted lineups, with analysis on how Tudor and Arteta could line up from the start.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup

——- Vicario ——-

—- Palhinha —- Dragusin —- Van de Ven —-

—- Gray —- Gallagher —- Sarr —- Spence —-

—— Kolo Muani —- Simons ——

——- Solanke ——-

Tudor prefers a 3-4-2-1 system and even though Spurs’ injuries (and a costly suspension to star center back and captain Cristian Romero) severely limits his options in central defense, he will likely go with three at the back. If Tudor goes with the 3-4-2-1 it means Joao Palhinha, Radu Dragusin and Micky van de Ven will all start as the three central defenders because they are the only available options. The central midfielders basically pick themselves too with Conor Gallagher and Pape Matar Sarr the kind of all-action players Tudor loves to use in his high-pressing style. Archie Gray at right wing-back and Djed Spence at left wing-back is a given due to, you guessed it, injuries. And then it’s all about who will support the lone forward Dominic Solanke. Xavi Simons has been in pretty decent form and the Dutch playmaker should slot in well underneath Solanke, while Randal Kolo Muani is a name to watch. He played really well at Juventus last season under Tudor and this could be his chance to finally be a regular for Spurs. Mathys Tel is also an option for one of those positions in attack.

Arsenal predicted lineup

—— Raya ——-

—- Timber —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Hincapie —-

—— Odegaard — Zubimendi —- Rice ——

—— Saka —— Jesus —— Martinelli ——

There will clearly be changes from the midweek draw at Wolves because Arteta has a deep squad to freshen things up, but also because he has to try and inject some extra creativity and drive into his team. The back four should stay the same but don’t be surprised if Myles Lewis-Skelly or Riccardo Calafiori start at left back. The midfield is the most intriguing spot. If Martin Odegaard is fit to play he will start but Eberechi Eze is also pushing for a starting role and given how he dismantled Spurs with a hat trick in the reverse fixture earlier this season, he could start in a more attack-minded lineup. In attack it’s very likely Gabriel Jesus gets the start over Viktor Gyokeres as the movement of Jesus will drag Spurs’ defenders out of position and open up space for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to get in-behind. It seems like Saka will go back to his usual role on the right wing and Martinelli will start if Leandro Trossard isn’t fit after coming off against Wolves.