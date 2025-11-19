 Skip navigation
FIFA release final men’s rankings ahead of 2026 World Cup draw: USMNT move up, Italy and Mexico drop

  
Published November 19, 2025 11:03 AM

Germany have moved into ninth place ahead in the latest FIFA men’s rankings ahead of the 2026 World Cup draw, likely sealing a place in Pot 1 for the draw.

The top nine ranked teams to qualify for the World Cup will join hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States as seeded teams, essentially, earning Pot 1 status and avoiding each other in the group stage.

Italy, still yet to qualify, has dropped into 12th as Croatia slides into 10th and Morocco 11th.

MORE — Who will make the USMNT’s World Cup squad? | World Cup draw details

The United States moves ahead of CONCACAF mates and fellow World Cup hosts Mexico. Mauricio Pochettino’s men beat Paraguay and Uruguay over the break to move into 14th, one spot clear of El Tri.

Iran moves into the Top 20 and Turkiye the Top 25.

Spain remains the top team in the world, just ahead of Argentina and France. The highest risers are Malta and the Republic of Ireland, as the latter are still alive to reach the World Cup.

Kosovo reaches a new high of 80th ahead of the second round of UEFA World Cup qualifying, while Uzbekistan and Denmark suffer significant drops.