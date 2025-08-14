Premier League injury table, 2025-26 season: Club-by-club injuries, suspensions, latest updates

Premier League injury news is always so important and with the margins so slim up and down the league, player availability is crucial.

We’ve seen in recent seasons how a sudden slew of injuries can derail a season, or even an entire managerial project, and quite simply players and managers are just hoping to get lucky and avoid injuries that will impact their season.

Below we keep you up to date on all of the latest Premier League injury news, with details on who is out, unavailable due to suspension and who is struggling for fitness at all 20 clubs.

Latest Premier League injury news

Arsenal injury news, updates

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Leandro Trossard (groin)

Aston Villa injury news, updates

OUT: Emiliano Martinez (suspension), Ross Barkley (knock), Andres Garcia (knock)

Bournemouth injury news, updates

OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Justin Kluivert (calf), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Ryan Christie (undisclosed)

Brentford injury news, updates

OUT: Yoane Wissa (disciplinary), Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Kevin Schade (knock), Caoimhin Kelleher (knock), Ethan Pinnock (knock)

Brighton injury news, updates

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Baleba (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (knock), Diego Gomez (calf), Charalampos Kostoulas (fitness)

Burnley injury news, updates

OUT: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Bashir Humphreys (thigh), Manuel Benson (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Dubravka (shoulder), Connor Roberts (undisclosed), Zian Flemming (fitness)

Chelsea injury news, updates

OUT: Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Benoit Badiashile (knock), Nicolas Jackson (suspension), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Wesley Fofana (thigh)

Crystal Palace injury news, updates

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Daichi Kamada (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Everton injury news, updates

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (groin), Vitalii Mykolenko (undisclosed), Harrison Armstrong (thigh)

Fulham injury news, updates

OUT: Antonee Robinson (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)

Leeds United injury news, updates

OUT: Jaka Bijol (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Jayden Bogle (hip), Sebastiaan Bornauw (calf)

Liverpool injury news, updates

OUT: Ryan Gravenberch (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Bradley (undisclosed), Joe Gomez (achilles)

Manchester City injury news, updates

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (calf), Claudio Echeverri (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodri (groin), Josko Gvardiol (knock) Phil Foden (ankle)

Manchester United injury news, updates

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Noussair Mazraoui (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Andre Onana (thigh), Joshua Zirkzee (undisclosed)

Newcastle United injury news, updates

OUT: Alexander Isak (disciplinary), Joe Willock (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (ankle)

Nottingham Forest injury news, updates

OUT: Nicolas Dominguez (knee)

Sunderland injury news, updates

OUT: Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (achilles), Aji Alese (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Guiu (undisclosed), Omar Alderete (undisclosed), Luke O’Nien (shoulder)

Tottenham Hotspur injury news, updates

OUT: James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Destiny Udogie (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Yves Bissouma (disciplinary), Kota Takai (foot)

West Ham injury news, updates

OUT: Crysencio Summerville (thigh)

Wolves injury news, updates

OUT: Favio Silva (hamstring), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee)